Police officer assault charge booked in for contested hearing

A Warrnambool police officer who has been charged with assaulting his partner has had a contested hearing tentatively booked in from May 20.
The man, who cannot be named because that could identify the victim, was charged with one count of unlawful assault last year.
At a contest mention hearing in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday, January 25, magistrate Franz Holzer was told the case had not been resolved.
The charge was filed on October 18 last year after an incident allegedly occurred on November 3, 2022.
Prosecutors are still attempting to obtain statements from two police officers who attended at a Warrnambool address at that time.
Body worn camera footage from one officer has been acquired.
Lawyers for the charged police officer said disclosure requests had resulted in 400 pages of emails, but some other material was subject to a review and had not been released.
The magistrate said it was his practice to move cases forward.
The defence lawyer said that was difficult in the current case as the matter had twice not been authorised by senior police officers and the complainant had repeatedly said she did not want the matter to proceed.
The delays in the case prompted the defence to apply for costs of about $3300 and the magistrate awarded those costs.
Mr Holzer said the information sought should have been provided well before the current hearing.
He adjourned further hearing of the case to a contest mention on March 8 with a tentative contested hearing date set down from May 20 to May 24.
