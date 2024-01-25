Man admits terrorising elderly widow, charges heading for Koori court

A Warrnambool man who allegedly terrorised an 88-year-old widow in her own home and then repeatedly breached his strict bail conditions will admit to some offending.
Nicholas James Powell, 21, was previously charged with going to the vulnerable widow's Warrnambool home three times in November 2023, the last time at 9.15am when he allegedly grabbed her by the scruff of her dressing gown and then robbed her.
Police crime scene officers allegedly found the man's right index fingerprint inside the home which led to his arrest.
Powell spent about 20 days in pre-sentence detention before successfully applying for bail in the Supreme Court of Victoria before Justice John Champion on Thursday, December 21, 2023, but with strict conditions.
He appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday, January 25, for a contest mention hearing.
His lawyer Xavier Farrell said the case had now been resolved and would line up with other matters Powell was facing in the Koori division of the court on February 9.
He will plead guilty to aggravated burglary, theft and committing offences while on bail after police were unable to prove he was involved in two other burglaries at the same address.
Powell was granted bail before Christmas, underwent treatment and was released from healthcare on January 2.
He was then arrested for breaching bail conditions, including his overnight curfew, on January 10.
Last week he appeared in the Supreme Court again for judicial monitoring.
Powell will plead guilty to only one count of aggravated burglary in the Koori court.
He is also facing four other police briefs of evidence, which are listed for plea hearings in the Koori court on February 9.
The magistrate told Powell it was extremely important he complied with treatment and obey his bail conditions.
"You need to keep well, that will help you stay out of trouble," he told Powell.
All his criminal matters are expected to be resolved in a plea hearing on February 9.
