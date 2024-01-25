Man who wasted $17k on punt ordered to pay costly excavator restitution

A civil construction worker who punted away a $20,000 deposit for an excavator has been fined $1000 and ordered to pay compensation.
Brady Butwell appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday, January 25, for a contest mention hearing.
In the end he pleaded guilty and was fined.
Police said in January last year two excavators and fittings were advertised for $103,000 and a $20,000 deposit was paid by a Warrnambool company.
Butwell said he would deliver the excavators but it didn't happen and the deposit was not repaid.
When police checked, Butwell only had $323 in his account.
He had spent $17,410 on 44 bets with a betting agency.
Butwell has since moved to Tasmania.
A lawyer said her client's company had gone into liquidation, he had a gambling issue at the time of offending and he was in the process of getting divorced.
"He was struggling on all fronts," she said.
Magistrate Franz Holzer said Butwell had no history of dishonesty, the fine was appropriate and the defendant would have to pay restitution of $20,000.
