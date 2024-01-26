Shire's unsung heroes take centre stage at Australia Day award ceremony

A community volunteer of two decades, world-level hockey player and popular running festival have been recognised at Moyne Shire's Australia Day awards.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
A large crowd gathered at Port Fairy's Fiddlers Green on Friday, January 26 to celebrate the shire's unsung heroes.
Strong sunshine replaced a sudden downpour, allowing deputy mayor Karen Foster to announce Geoffrey Scott as Citizen of the Year.
Cr Foster said since his arrival in 2004, Mr Scott had become a pivotal community figure.
"Mr Scott has been in Port Fairy for 20 years and is involved in a range of community groups and organisations - everything from cricket and football through to the Lions Club, Theatre Group, Murray to Moyne and the Men's Shed," she said.
As vice president of the Port Fairy RSL, Mr Scott has been instrumental in badge and poppy sales.
From 2004 to 2007, he also coached the Port Fairy Cricket Club's junior grades.
A second junior sports mentor was also honoured on the day, with Grassmere's Callum Bridge taking out Young Citizen of The Year.
Cr Foster said since picking up a hockey stick at the age of seven, Mr Bridge had trained and competed across the state and country and was now representing Australia on the international stage.
He was unable to accept his award in-person on the day, being a part of the Hockey 5's World Cup team in Muscat, Oman.
Finally, The Port Fairy Marathon was named the Community Event of the Year.
Cr Foster said last year's turnout saw more than 1400 participants across its four events.
"The Port Fairy Marathon might only be in its third year - but it has become one of the state's premier marathon events," she said.
"The marathon is run entirely by volunteers - with more than 120 people coming together to organise and run the event."
Mayor Ian Smith congratulated each of the winners.
"These types of awards are so important to showcase the exceptional efforts people make day-in-day out to make our communities great places to live," he said.
"It's important we recognise those contributions so people know what they do is important and appreciated.
"I congratulate each of our winners and thank them for their efforts to make Moyne Shire an even better place to live."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.