The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Shire's unsung heroes take centre stage at Australia Day award ceremony

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated January 26 2024 - 2:31pm, first published 12:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Fairy's Geoffrey Scott has been named Moyne Shire Council's Citizen of the Year.
Port Fairy's Geoffrey Scott has been named Moyne Shire Council's Citizen of the Year.

A community volunteer of two decades, world-level hockey player and popular running festival have been recognised at Moyne Shire's Australia Day awards.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.