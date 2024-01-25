Violent offender fined $1200 after coward punch outside Warrnambool pub

A Warrnambool district man with a violent history has been fined $1200 for a coward punch which felled his victim outside a Warrnambool hotel.
Leon Keane appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday, January 26, for a contest mention hearing.
Police said on March 31 last year the victim went to the Cally Hotel for work drinks at 5.30pm.
At 10.30pm he was talking with friends, at 10.55pm he was leaving the hotel and there was a heated discussion inside the front door, outside the view of CCTV cameras.
He left and was followed by three men, approached by one of them and punched with a right clenched fist to the left side of his head.
The victim was knocked to the ground, knocked out, suffered a five centimetre laceration to his forehead and had no memory of what happened.
The incident was not captured on CCTV footage.
An independent witness observed the confrontation but identified the offender as a large man with tattoos who looked like he had a New Zealand family history.
While she described the incident in great detail, the witness identified the wrong man as the offender.
She said the punch was thrown with great intention, the victim had his hands by his side at the time and was not in a threatening stance.
The man she identified nominated Keane as the person who threw the punch.
When arrested, Keane made admissions but said when he went outside the victim came out swinging and he defended himself when he felt threatened.
Keane already has an old court appearance for violence and he's also recently been on a corrections orders for making threats, unlawful assaults and breaching court orders.
A lawyer for Keane said there were issues in the case about self-defence and the reliability of the sole independent witness.
Magistrate Franz Holzer said the incident happened on a Friday night in the centre of town.
He said all involved had been drinking excessive amounts of alcohol.
The magistrate said Keane's actions had been disproportionate and excessive.
In the end Keane pleaded guilty to recklessly causing injury after being given a sentence indication he would be fined.
Mr Holzer said such incidents happened all too often in Warrnambool when young men had too much to drink and got "aggro".
