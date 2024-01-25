Dangerous driver now considering eight-month term in prison

A Pomborneit man is contemplating serving an eight-month prison term after driving/riding at extreme speeds.
Timothy Barden, 43, appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday, January 25, for a contest mention hearing.
He is currently facing charges in relation to five separate police briefs of evidence.
The contentious issues are about whether Barden was involved in reckless conduct endangering serious injury or if the manner of his driving/riding was just dangerous.
Police allege at 2.30am on an October morning last year Barden drove a Holden Commodore sedan into the Camperdown BP service station which was carrying false plates and his driver's licence was suspended.
On October 28 at 10.25pm Barden returned to the service station in his dark coloured sedan to fill up with fuel and he left at a fast rate of speed.
He was followed by police who clocked him on radar at 122kmh in the 60kmh zone along Bowen Street.
Police made no attempt to intercept Barden.
In November police critical incident response team officers went to Barden's home where they found a small amount of methamphetamine and a set of knuckle dusters.
Barden admitted to officers he had been driving.
Then at 12.29pm on December 9 Barden was seen riding a blue motorbike west along the Princes Highway at Stonyford west towards police officers who were on patrol.
At the time it was raining, the highway road surface was wet and visibility was poor.
Barden was initially clocked on radar at 163kmh, but then he accelerated and was checked again at 176kmh.
The patrolling officers described the manner of Barden's riding as "alarming".
Police soon after went to Barden's home where they found the blue motorbike and Barden trying to ride behind a tree.
He jumped a stone wall but a police officer followed him, Barden surrendered and was arrested.
The motorcycle was impounded.
Lawyer Elli Dawe said it was a legal argument about what charges were appropriate and she claimed some elements of reckless conduct endangering serious injury were not made out.
She said her client was not weaving in and out or traffic and getting close to other drivers or pedestrians.
The lawyer said Barden had served 49 days in custody and he had previously been diagnosed with a brain injury suffered in 2005 which qualified him as an NDIS participant for life.
Ms Dawe said at the time of the offending her client owed a pharmacy money so he could not get his prescription filled and he had resorted to using illicit drugs.
She said he felt hopeless but since being in custody he had become aware his partner was now pregnant.
The court was also told Barden's NDIS package had now been boosted to 19 hours a week one-on-one support to provide daily assistance.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Angela Fitzgerald described Barden's offending as "absolute madness".
She said he had been in and out of jail since 2005, protection of the community was a primary concern and he put other road users at considerable risk.
"He's incapable of staying off the road ... he's going to end up killing someone," she said.
Magistrate Franz Holzer said Barden had an awful criminal history and he questioned if he should be allowed on the roads.
Mr Holzer said he believed there was evidence to support the reckless conduct charged in relation to the incident involving the motorbike, but the Bowen Street offending was more simply dangerous.
He told Barden he would impose a straight jail sentence and a considerable loss of licence.
The magistrate said the jail sentence he would impose was eight months along with fines for other charges.
Barden asked for a week to consider his position.
The case was adjourned until January 31, when it will be listed in front of Mr Holzer in the Geelong Magistrates Court.
