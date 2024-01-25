The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Dangerous driver now considering eight-month term in prison

AT
By Andrew Thomson
January 26 2024 - 8:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dangerous driver now considering eight-month term in prison
Dangerous driver now considering eight-month term in prison

A Pomborneit man is contemplating serving an eight-month prison term after driving/riding at extreme speeds.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.