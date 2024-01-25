Golf club drinks lead to costly court appearance

A Timboon district man has admitted drink-driving and damaging a woman's phone after downing schooners at the Cobden Golf Club.
Jake Hunter, of Timboon-Colac Road, asked for a sentencing indication in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday, January 25.
Police said on September 29 last year he spent the afternoon at the Cobden Golf Club before he had a verbal argument with a woman.
He picked up her mobile phone and threw it, causing significant damage.
He then got in a silver work vehicle and drove on the Timboon-Colac Road.
At 9.10pm police were contacted, they took Hunter into custody and as a learner driver he recorded an alcohol reading of .06.
He also had no accompanying driver.
Hunter admitted throwing the mobile phone, arguing and said he had about eight schooners of beer at the golf club.
After a sentence indication, Hunter accepted the offered penalty.
He was fined $700, ordered to pay $2369 restitution for the mobile phone and banned from driving for six months.
Magistrate Franz Holzer said he was sure if Hunter had his time again he would act differently and he mentioned the licence disqualification also covered all Australian states and territories.
Hunter is now living in Queensland and working at a sawmill.
