Gas plant worker who ripped off front wheel in crash fined and banned

A Port Campbell gas plant worker, who crashed his Nissan wagon and ripped off a front wheel after drinking at the local hotel, has been fined $1000.
Wesley James Fleiner, of Cairns Road, appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday, January 25, for a contest mention hearing, which developed into a sentence indication and then a guilty plea.
He eventually admitted to dangerous driving and driving an unroadworthy vehicle.
Police alleged Fleiner arrived at the Port Campbell Hotel about 7pm on July 9 in 2022 and was drinking pots of beer until 10.55pm.
He left the hotel at 11.09pm and drove his Nissan wagon along Desailly Street before crossing onto the south-side of the road, mounting the nature strip and then trying to squeeze between a power pole and a tree.
During that collision the left front wheel was ripped from the vehicle and there was considerable panel damage.
Fleiner then drove 430 metres east to his home address in Cairns Road, leaving gouge marks in the road surface as the left front wheel was left at the accident scene.
Just before midnight police arrived and had grave concerns for Fleiner because of blood found in his battered vehicle.
Officers were worried the driver had suffered a head injury or concussion, they spent 90 minutes searching for him and the temperature was under five degrees.
At 1.20am police officers forced entry to a large shed in Cairns Road to check on Fleiner's condition after they received information in relation that was his likely whereabouts.
He was found in a residential area of the shed sleeping on the couch.
Fleiner refused ambulance treatment and he also refused to undergo a breath test on the grounds he had been drinking alcohol since the accident.
At the time he had a zero alcohol driver's licence condition.
Police officers involved described Fleiner as being vague on the night and he appeared intoxicated.
The refusal to undergo a breath test was withdrawn by police due to legal technicalities.
The police prosecutor refused to downgrade a dangerous driving charge to careless driving because of the circumstances of the offending.
Fleiner had a prior drink driving charge in 2007 and he had already spent seven months off the road after being charged with the offences.
A defence lawyer claimed the driving was careless not dangerous, there were no witnesses and there was no one else on the roads at about midnight in an isolated area.
Magistrate Franz Holzer said Fleiner was lucky to be alive and he believed his driving was dangerous, not just careless.
In providing a sentence indication, the magistrate said he would impose a not conviction fine with six months off the roads.
That was accepted and Fleiner was fined $1000 and banned from driving for six months - a suspension he has already served.
