The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Dishevelled man fined after smashing head and flicking blood at shoppers

AT
By Andrew Thomson
January 26 2024 - 8:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dishevelled man fined after smashing head and flicking blood at shoppers
Dishevelled man fined after smashing head and flicking blood at shoppers

A middle-aged Warrnambool man who banged his head against a Coles supermarket wall until he bled profusely and then flicked blood at shoppers has been fined.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.