Dishevelled man fined after smashing head and flicking blood at shoppers

A middle-aged Warrnambool man who banged his head against a Coles supermarket wall until he bled profusely and then flicked blood at shoppers has been fined.
Martin John Lewellin, also known as Llewellyn, appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court this week for a contested hearing charged with six offences.
A charge of assault was not proven, other offences were and Lewellin was convicted and fined $600 with $136 costs.
Lewellin has a history of negative interactions with police officers and members of the public which has led to a string of minor charges and court appearances.
Police alleged about 5pm on February 16 last year Lewellin was in a heightened state yelling abuse and threats to members of the public.
A witness said she saw Lewellin approach a man and child, she could hear raised voices and sat in her car outside the supermarket and watched Lewellin harass people.
She said two males in their late teens approached Lewellin and there was a verbal altercation.
The woman said Lewellin banged his head on the Coles wall until his head burst open and blood sprayed out.
She said Lewellin was flicking his head and flicking blood towards people that were passing.
"There was definitely a lot of swearing. I thought there was going to be a physical altercation," she said.
Another man said he saw Lewellin swearing and acting aggressively and he tried to defuse a verbal altercation between Lewellin and the two male youths.
"I told them it was not worth contracting something," he said.
A police officer, one of three called to the Lava Street scene, said he saw Lewellin swearing and crying outside Coles.
He said Lewellin had suffered a gash to the top of his head consistent with hitting his head against the wall.
The police officer said he asked Lewellin if he required medical attention and when Lewellin declined, police issued an order for Lewellin to move on.
He said police arrested Lewellin and then dropped him home after a short tussle.
Police body worn camera footage was also shown to the court which displayed Lewellin in a heightened state with blood streaming down his face harassing people on the street.
An 18-year-old witness said he was approached by Lewellin and harassed by him.
"He was having a disagreement with someone," he said, before explaining he was harassed by Lewellin.
Lewellin said he found the body worn camera footage quite amusing, but claimed that police officers should have walked off and left him alone.
"Trouble tends to follow me," he said.
Magistrate Franz Holzer dismissed a charge of assault relating to one of the teenage young men.
He said that while the teenager may have been apprehensive, Lewellin had no intention to assault him.
The magistrate said after viewing the body worn camera footage the police officers involved had shown extraordinary patience.
"You should respect them," Mr Holzer told Lewellin.
