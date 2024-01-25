Winners are grinners: Pair cap off lawn bowls tournament in fine style

Dunkeld duo Darren Gordon and Warren Perris were left humbled to emerge as winners of the 35th running of the annual Des Notley Memorial Classic Pairs event in Warrnambool.
The annual two-day tournament, held at City Memorial Bowls Club in Warrnambool from January 24-25 saw 48 teams from across the state compete for an overall $3000 winners cheque.
The pair, who've known each other for more than a decade, having crossed paths many times on the lawn bowl greens, emerged as winners on the final day on Thursday, January 25 after overcoming what they described as a bit of a slow start.
Gordon said to finish number one playing against some of the best bowlers in the state, including the reigning Victorian Open men's singles champion was a wonderful feeling.
"It feels really good. We nearly lost our first game and we just chipped along really across the two days," he said.
"There's no easy games in this competition, the standard is bloody good. You look around, you've got guys like Chris Young, Brad Orr, all these Victorian bowlers.
"Then there's us, just a couple of old country bowlers, it's terrific."
He said not complicating the matches was a key to their success but admitted to a few late nerves on the second day.
"In the simplest form, you just bowl and try not to think about anything else," he said.
"You can't overthink what others are doing, you can only control what you're doing at the end of the day. Once you get a few bowls in all of a sudden you can put them under pressure and go from there."
Perris said he always had belief they could be competitive as a team having played as a duo a few times.
"It comes down to confidence in your teammate, I know he can play the hard-up shots and I can't do them so we work well together," he said.
"But we've played together I think three times now and run into each other quite a bit at tournament, like at the Warrnambool Classic and enjoy a few beers together which is nice."
Chris Young and Grant Seeary finished second overall, with Les Johnson and Mark Bowles finishing in third position.
