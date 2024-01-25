Bones found at city site are remnants of 'ancient Aboriginal burial place'

Remnants of an ancient Aboriginal burial place have been found after bones were unearthed during construction activities in Warrnambool.
A statement by the Eastern Maar Aboriginal Corporation, in consultation with the coroner, confirmed remains found near the railway line just north of the city cemetery on Wednesday, January 24 were of "Aboriginal origin".
EMAC chief executive officer Marcus Clarke said the finding was conclusive.
"This vital determination shifted the site's management from a potential criminal matter to a culturally significant heritage site with EMAC at the helm," he said.
"EMAC is dedicated to ensuring the burial site is treated with the utmost respect and dignity and is taking all necessary steps to safeguard the site, reflecting the profound spiritual and cultural significance of these remains."
Mr Clarke said the corporation would continue its collaboration with local authorities, the construction company and other relevant stakeholders to ensure the site was preserved with honour and care.
A police spokesperson at the time had told The Standard it was "obvious" the bones were "very old" but forensic testing was necessary to identify them.
