'I'm so excited': Country week debut looms for breakout Tiger

A Merrivale batsman picked to make his debut at Melbourne Country Week for Warrnambool next month describes the opportunity to play in the renowned carnival as a "privilege".
Division one cricketer Theo Opperman will represent his association as one of the youngest players in the 14-player squad when the Cam Williams-led side compete in the top-flight of the tournament from February 12-16 in Melbourne.
He will be one of three new players to represent the association alongside Dennington's Shannon Beks and Allansford-Panmure import Rommel Shahzad.
The 21-year-old sparky is enjoying a breakout campaign for the Tigers, registering 328 runs so far with a rapid maiden century against Dennington earlier this season a highlight.
Scores of 74 against North Warrnambool Eels and 57 against Northern Raiders in a Twenty20 further showcased his rapid improvement.
He said the opportunity to represent his league was something he was ready to embrace.
"It is a bit of a privilege. It means a fair bit," he said.
"When you're younger and coming through you sort of always look up to the people that go so it's definitely a pretty good feeling to now be able to go and do it."
"It gives you plenty of confidence in your game knowing you're there amongst the top players in the league. When it comes to playing on a Saturday you do feel more confidence."
Opperman, who has represented the Western Waves at junior level, said he was lucky to have been mentored by some excellent coaches such as current Tigers leader Matt Petherick and ex-coach Justin Lynch.
"A lot of previous coaches and the people at Merrivale for a long time have really helped me," he said.
"Justin Lynch, our old coach, he was one of the best ones for my cricket. He's so knowledgable, a level head and good to play under."
He said since making his debut at division one level in 2017-18, his cricket had slowly and surely improved and hoped to bring his best to the tournament in Melbourne alongside his experienced teammates.
"It's probably been my best year so far, I think that's just come with experience, I don't think it's been a specific skill improvement more just gaining more experience," he said.
"I'm so excited just to see how I fare against other players from leagues. I'm excited to get into it.
"You don't sort of go in expecting anything, when you go into bat you're not really sure what a bowler is going to do, it can go either way, sometimes it can be good to premeditate it a bit but other times it isn't."
Warrnambool opens up its country week carnival with matches against Geelong and Ferntree Gully on February 12 and 13.
