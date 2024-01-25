The Standardsport
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

'I'm so excited': Country week debut looms for breakout Tiger

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
January 25 2024 - 5:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merrivale's Theo Opperman on the attacking during his maiden century. Pictures by Sean McKenna
Merrivale's Theo Opperman on the attacking during his maiden century. Pictures by Sean McKenna

A Merrivale batsman picked to make his debut at Melbourne Country Week for Warrnambool next month describes the opportunity to play in the renowned carnival as a "privilege".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.