New 'flagship' program will help give COVID-19 generation a second chance

School leavers without an ATAR could soon become accountants, financial advisers and marketers after a new business course was introduced at the city's university.
The new two-year Associate Degree of Business comes after Deakin Warrnambool re-designed its offering for 2024 to cater for COVID-19 disruptions.
Course director Andrew Creed said the "flagship" move would cater for cohorts of students who would otherwise be unable to attend university and would be qualified to fill workforce shortages.
"This isn't happening at any other campus - this is a unique design for this area and I think it's going to be a bit of a flagship," he said.
"COVID-19 led to an increase in un-scored VCEs and this course is available to school leavers without an ATAR, as well as non-school leavers.
"The course has funding for direct mentoring for everyone who comes in, including writing and numeracy assistance, plus access to academic advisers and skills development to help grow students' confidence.
"Our students will be able to study business in a meaningful, tactile way. Tied in with mentoring and guaranteed work placements with businesses who genuinely need workers, it's a very appealing proposition."
Dr Creed said the program offered an incentive to those wanting to fast-track their qualifications.
"Being able to exit with a qualification after two years can be very appealing, a way to get something on the CV quickly, and business-people are very pragmatic in that way," he said.
"A university program like ours can help students understand not just the systems of business, but the reasons behind them.
"The better you understand the foundations of business, the better you can move with the challenges of the economy."
Sinclair Wilson managing partner Basil Brock said the firm was thrilled to join other south-west businesses in providing student placements.
"While Sinclair Wilson's growth and expertise has in large part been fuelled by our ability to attract professional talent from various sources and levels of industry experience - which will very much continue into the future - we have also been the beneficiary of strong intakes of graduates and placements from Deakin University," he said.
"This dynamic speaks to the firm's ongoing commitment to both the learning and development of its people and, more broadly to our community."
Applications for the first trimester close on February 18.
