Brophy rejects pro-bono review of Tasty Plate operations after closure

Brophy Family and Youth Services has knocked back an offer for an independent review of Tasty Plate, a cafe and catering business which closed suddenly early this month leaving 19 staff and 14 NDIS participants out of work.
State MP Roma Britnell and Federal Member for Wannon Dan Tehan contacted the organisation last week offering a pro-bono review of the Warrnambool enterprise by KordaMentha.
Tasty Plate, which started more than a decade ago, provided training opportunities for people with disabilities. It had a cafe and catering arm, which included tenders to staff and operate cafes at Warrnambool's library and South West TAFE. Those cafes are now closed.
Brophy has said the business was no longer viable because of dwindling NDIS participants and associated funding.
The MPs said they were disappointed the offer had been refused.
"A review would help the community to understand the reasons Tasty Plate had to close and whether it was viable in its current form or another form into the future," Mr Tehan said.
"Brophy told us that the NDIS scheme did not work for Tasty Plate to attract participants.
"We backed the community's call for a review to better understand the challenges of operating within the NDIS."
Ms Britnell said community members wanted a review of the operation - which had 19 employees and 14 NDIS participants - to allow them to understand what they could do to make the cafe and catering business viable.
"It had been running for some seven years before Brophy took over and the community rightly wish to know 'what changed to force the closure of Tasty Plate?'
"The community have told me they feel the manner in which Brophy closed Tasty Plate was disgraceful, as it hurt participants, staff and a community that want to support them."
Ms Britnell said she was shocked and disappointed Brophy had rejected the offer.
"I've always felt it's important to review something that you want to learn from, so you can improve," she said.
"Declining the offer is a missed opportunity - there should be nothing to hide - only learnings to gain. It is fair to ask why Brophy wish to keep the community in the dark?"
Brophy board chair Rob Wallis confirmed the organisation had declined the request.
"Brophy does not accept Dan Tehan MP and Roma Britnell MP's unsolicited proposal for an external audit," Mr Wallis said.
"Our financials are externally audited by a well-respected local firm and those audits have shown the organisation to be operating sustainably.
"The board also acknowledges this has been a difficult time for former participants and staff of Tasty Plate and supports the CEO's apology for the process."
