Man has trouble writing his own name after savage attack at caravan park

A victim of a violent attack with an iron bar at a south-west caravan park three years ago has trouble writing his own name or shaking someone's hand due to his injuries.
Brendan Nancarrow was 42 when he was savagely assaulted by Wayne Dennert at Hamilton Caravan Park on April 24, 2021.
He told the Melbourne County Court on January 25, 2024, he now felt like a "broken 100-year-old person" with no confidence he would return to his "pre-impact condition".
Dennert was found guilty of intentionally causing serious injury to Mr Nancarrow in a Warrnambool County Court trial in October 2023.
The man repeatedly hit the victim with an iron bar, leaving him in hospital for months with multiple broken bones.
During the trial jurors heard evidence from a witness who said he heard a "whack" that sounded like a bat hitting concrete over 40 times.
Dennert had claimed he thought someone was breaking into his caravan, and that he acted in self-defence.
Mr Nancarrow's victim impact statement was read to the court on Thursday.
He said the assault impacted his entire life, leaving him "extremely jumpy and nervous" for no reason and with a body that would never be the same again.
He said all of his fingers were broken and he could no longer straighten his right little finger.
He said he couldn't shake someone's hand without pain, struggled to write his own name and couldn't grip objects.
Mr Nancarrow said he'd wasted eight years gaining qualifications in multiple trades, none of which he could use due to his ongoing pain and inabilities.
"I'm simply a labourer pushing buttons on a machine at work," he said.
He said he worried about his future, with fears he'd be unable to find new employment, and often found himself self-medicating with alcohol to escape his feelings.
Dennert had said he heard up to 10 people outside of his caravan, leading him to arm himself with the bar - a claim that was rejected by the jury at trial.
Prosecutor Andrew McKenry said jurors accepted the victim was alone at all times.
He said what Dennert did to defend himself against a perceived fear was not a reasonable response and the moment he armed himself with a weapon was indicative of an intention to cause serious injury.
But barrister Anna Dixon, representing Dennert, said arming himself with an iron bar was a "completely normal" thing to do when her client was in a dark, remote caravan park and after there'd been an aggravated burglary at the park, which he likely knew about.
Judge Rosemary Carlin said she would review the evidence before handing down her sentence.
But she said Dennert, who gave evidence at the trial, did not impress her as a witness of truth.
"I would not accept anything he said unless there was independent evidence to support it."
Ms Dixon supplied a large quantity of documents to the court, including a report from a psychologist the prosecution asked to cross-examine.
Mr McKenry said there were opinions made about Dennert's psychological conditions "in the absence of formal testing".
He is expected to question the psychologist at Dennert's next court appearance in February.
Dennert, who has served more than 1000 days in pre-sentence detention, will remain in custody until then.
