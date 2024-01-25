'Going to be good fun': Father-son duo team up for soccer challenge

Fostering a culture which promotes being inclusive and "having fun" is part of what Mark Hawkins wants to establish as Port Fairy Soccer Club's new senior men's coach.
The Plovers' division one South West Victoria Football Association team will be mentored by the experienced 47-year-old, who has been involved with the club since its inception.
Hawkins will team up with son Benjy, 19, as his assistant coach in what he describes as a "really exciting time".
The father and son only recently returned from a European family trip to visit relatives and are excited to work together to achieve success and help promote the sport.
"I think it's going to be good fun to take on this team, it's a really good bunch of guys," he said.
"I've been playing in this league for 12, 13 years now so I know pretty much everyone, it'll be fun to come up alongside everyone.
"(President) Woody (Bucci) came up to me and asked me towards the end of last year about Benjy coming onboard as an assistant coach. I coached Benjy as an under 13 at the (Warrnambool) Wolves and he'll have his own ideas after spending time playing with Ballarat.
"I think coaching alongside him will be a lot of fun."
Mark said he didn't want to over complicate the game and wanted to let the players enjoy being around each other.
"In this league it's more about fun with the game, it's about getting people trying to play the sport, it's more about the social element," he said.
"As long as everyone is happy I'm not going to bag anyone out for not playing well or anything like that. All you want to do is have fun, there's no other real philosophy other than that.
"There will be a lot of just putting the players out on the pitch and letting them go and play. We'll try to steer them in a particular direction and have a think about having a strategy in place in their minds.
"On the whole, it will be more about picking a team, sending them out and having fun."
He said the club had strong numbers.
"I think it's going really well," he said.
"The way the club has been formed is to grow from the juniors and bring them through. In the first year there was only an under 12s team and last year we had under 14s and will keep growing.
"It's a really nice club to be around, we all get along really well and the senior group have been around for a while now and we're getting a bit older so we do know we need a few younger players coming through. Hopefully the juniors will keep coming through and the club keeps getting stronger."
Benjy, a former NPL player with Ballarat and an Australian and Victorian indoor soccer representative, said coaching was an area he was interested in exploring.
"I did a coaching course a while ago at the Wolves and that got paid by the league and then when Woody asked me, I thought 'why not?'," he said.
"It should be fun. After playing in the NPL and a bit for Victoria and Australia in indoor futsal, whatever I can bring to the group will be important."
Now training in preparation for his second season at Port Fairy after spending his juniors playing in Warrnambool, Benjy said he was loving his time at the Plovers.
"It's been really great, meeting new people and the club's really fun and driven by everyone being around each other," he said.
