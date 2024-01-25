Grandmother who went to police to make report caught drink driving

A Hamilton carer caught drink driving after she was requested to attend the Hamilton police station has lost her driver's licence for 12 months.
Lorraine Powell, pleaded guilty in the Hamilton Magistrates Court on Wednesday, January 24, 2024.
Police intercepted Powell at 11.45pm on September 28 driving her Ford Falcon stationwagon when she was first observed heading west on Thompson Street in Hamilton.
Her left rear tail light on the wagon was not operating.
Powell provided a positive preliminary breath test and soon after an evidentiary reading of .121.
She was immediately banned from driving.
Powell told police she had been requested to go to the police station after raising concerns about a family member.
She has a prior drink driving offence in 2004.
"I couldn't do it over the phone and was asked to come down to the police station," Powell said.
"I never drive when I've been drinking."
Powell admitted she took an alternate route home in an effort to look for a family member and that's when she was intercepted by police.
Police confirmed Powell was a carer for a vulnerable family member and they had assisted her getting to court on Wednesday.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said it was an unusual case and there were real concerns about the family member.
He said it was important Powell did not drive while she was disqualified, but he was prepared to impose the unusual penalty of a good behaviour bond.
That bond will run alongside the licence disqualification and ends on September 28 this year.
