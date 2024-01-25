In-form cyclist 'gutted' to miss out on another Warrny after scary crash

Portland cyclist Tim Cutler concedes he is "gutted" to miss out on next week's Powercor Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic because of injury.
The Royal Bikes cyclist, who won the second Dirty Warrny, an endurance dirt and gravel event, in November, will miss the iconic race after crashing and breaking his collarbone during the Road National Championships earlier this month.
"I just hesitated into a corner and crashed at 70kmh," he told The Standard.
"It was pretty hairy. There were trees on the side of the road where I crashed and I was just happy I didn't hit the tree at 70."
Cutler was going to be a key member of Royal Bikes' inaugural 'Warrny' tilt on February 3, 2024, but doesn't expect to be riding again for another couple of weeks.
He last raced the event in 2022, placing 45th after he was in a break away caught 10km from the finish line.
"I'm pretty gutted to miss it again two years in a row," he said.
"It's brutal. Big reality check after winning the Dirty Warrny but it's just how it is in the sport."
The gruelling event will be the first for Royal Bikes - a new south-west based National Road Series team.
While he won't be on the bike, Cutler intends to support the team on the day and help out with feeding.
He anticipates the Mansfield tour on March 16 and 17 will be his first race with the team.
Off the road, Cutler is hoping to contest this year's UCI Gravel World Championships, held in Belgium in October.
He needs to qualify first, at Western Australia's Seven Gravel Race in May.
