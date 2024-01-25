'Extremely institutionalised': Burglar says jail is where he feels safe

A Purnim man with a long history of committing burglaries says he breaks the law in order to return to jail where he feels safe.
Jason Clark, 47, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court to burglary, theft, handling stolen goods and other offences on Thursday, January 25, 2024, and was jailed for six months.
The court heard he was on bail for possessing the drug ice when he broke into a home in Warrnambool's Officer Court on November 15, 2023.
He stole an Apple MacBook computer and other items.
A blue Ford Falcon sedan seen in the vicinity was later spotted in CCTV footage from a nearby general store.
Clark was seen driving the same car, despite having a disqualified licence, to and from the store about 7am on the day of the burglary.
That led police to raid his home on November 24.
Members found the Ford Falcon which was searched and the stolen computer was found inside.
They also uncovered numerous items stolen from three residential burglaries committed in Warrnambool that month.
Police at the time said jewellery and electronics were stolen.
Clark was arrested, charged and remanded in custody where he had spent 61 days at the time of his plea hearing on Thursday.
His lawyer Elli Dawe said Clark was "extremely institutionalised" and on his own admissions said he offended purely to be placed back into jail.
"Back into a setting where he felt safe and has his basic human needs met," she said.
Ms Dawe said Clark had grown up in traumatic circumstances and urged the court to apply Bugmy principles, which stem from a High Court ruling in 2013 that said childhood disadvantage did not diminish overtime and must be given weight in determining an appropriate sentence.
She said Clark had served a number of stints in jail, was last released in August 2023 and quickly relapsed back into drug use.
She said given Clark's history his moral culpability could not be viewed the same as a regular offender, and urged the court to consider the 61 days in pre-sentence detention as a sufficient sentence.
But magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said he was "totally" against her submission.
He said the prospects of Clark's rehabilitation were guarded and the only appropriate sentence was more jail.
In December 2022 Clark was placed on a correction order despite being found unsuitable for one with magistrate Franz Holzer stating only he could stop himself going back to jail.
He said at the time Clark had terrific supports in the community, although drugs and the loss of family members had been complications in his life.
Clark is expected to be released from custody in about May 2024.
