Letters: Town needs aged care facility

If we want to celebrate Australia, January 26 is not the date to choose because it marks the arrival of 11 shiploads of convicts, their gaolers and provisions to set up a penal colony, which historically was brutal, violent and with openly corrupt administration, laying the foundation for others to follow. Nothing to celebrate here, lets all acknowledge that fact. It took 102 years before the colonies were persuaded to relinquish their independence in order to create the one nation, Australia, on 1/1/1901 (already a holiday) so us migrant descendants are on the right track wanting a different date. The Aboriginal people were invaded on 26/1/1788, so a Monday with no history should be chosen to create an Australia Day Long Weekend, perfect for celebrating the nation and the country itself, bringing us all together in spite of ourselves.

