Letters: Town needs aged care facility

It was disappointing to read in Monday's The Standard that Lyndoch are claiming the need for high level aged care had dropped in Terang. By their own admission, May Noonan was financially sound in 2019.
Indeed, May Noonan was full and profitable with a full compliment of skilled and caring staff. I will never forget the first Lyndoch presentation to a Lions meeting I attended. They were openly critical of May Noonan's staff and culture and assured us they would "turn it around".
Truth be known, the reason they couldn't attract staff was they were not seen as a preferred employer in the community and their waiting list dissipated because of their continuing failure to pass National Care Standards.
Under Lyndoch, May Noonan was threatened with sanctions and forced to act over an "immediate and severe risk" to residents because of failing standards and falling staff numbers. Terang has a growing need for high level aged care with our rapidly aging population. We know in Corangamite Shire, where population growth is predicted to grow by 3 per cent in 20 years, those over 65 will grow by 9 per cent, while bed numbers are falling.
We have formed a Terang Aged Care committee on behalf of Terang Progress and have consulted widely within the community and with regional providers. We have nearly 200 submissions, demonstrating the community's determination to have a new facility built in Terang. They strongly communicated their wish to spend their final years with dignity within their local community, close to family and friends.
Our committee is now looking forward with confidence and raising funds to build a needs and business case for the future of aged care in Terang. We believe the case study will prove our belief that Terang and district's ageing demographic and demand for high level aged care will continue to grow for the next 20 years. There is currently only 15 aged care beds and no aged care respite beds in Terang, clearly insufficient.
We continue to consult widely and take advice from regional and larger providers, knowing we are being strongly supported by our shire, health service and community.
An extract from one submission: "Much of the population in Terang have lived here all or most of their lives. When and if they need to have assisted care, more than the district nurses or their aged care plan can offer, the person and their family should feel confident that they can stay and be cared for in their hometown, not be shunted of somewhere".
Chris O'Connor, Chair, Terang Aged Care Committee
If we want to celebrate Australia, January 26 is not the date to choose because it marks the arrival of 11 shiploads of convicts, their gaolers and provisions to set up a penal colony, which historically was brutal, violent and with openly corrupt administration, laying the foundation for others to follow. Nothing to celebrate here, lets all acknowledge that fact. It took 102 years before the colonies were persuaded to relinquish their independence in order to create the one nation, Australia, on 1/1/1901 (already a holiday) so us migrant descendants are on the right track wanting a different date. The Aboriginal people were invaded on 26/1/1788, so a Monday with no history should be chosen to create an Australia Day Long Weekend, perfect for celebrating the nation and the country itself, bringing us all together in spite of ourselves.
Shirley Duffield, Warrnambool
I have now been campaigning for 10 years on this very issue, I agree entirely with Dr. Soltani quoted in The Standard (January 12), and I have been well aware of the fact that if we expect our local state roads to be correctly maintained, then, we as locals have no other alternative than to take up this challenge ourselves.
I have shown a keen interest for more than six decades in road construction and maintenance and have been directly involved for 55 years.
Cr Jim Doukas and I have been promoting a six-year trial in Moyne Shire to reconstruct and maintain local and state arterial roads. We have 40 points in our favour of why this should take place.
Unfortunately we have been waiting on a roads committee to be formed, then we would be in a position to apply for federal and state funding for this trial to be established.
The fact is, that if we don't get this trial up and running soon, then we need to convince the state government to drop the subsidy on electric vehicles and develop hovercrafts. Any interested persons in supporting this project, would be most welcome to contact Cr Doukas or myself.
Wallace Hill, Macarthur
Seismic blasting, the faithful filled Port Fairy's Reardon Theatre in Port Fairy on Saturday night, only the Greens showed any interest in the future of Bass Strait by showing up.
But one must ask why we need to risk it all when gas and oil is on the decline as solar and wind power are cutting into gas' bottom line. Sustainable energy is supplying 40 per cent of electricity supplies well ahead of target.
With the talk of phasing out gas and oil by 2030, yet Australia is the leading exporter of gas to world markets. Labor has doubled the amount of new licenses to new gas and coal projects since election! Seismic blasting is equivalent to an atomic bomb in decibels released giving a ground zero effect in the area blasted without the radiation effect.
Killing krill that contains the future crayfish population, krill the food for whales, whiting, flathead scoops death list is endless and marketable crayfish loose their ability to forage. Bass Strait brings in more money for the local community in fishing (commercial or recreational) tourism then the Great Barrier Reef.
The seismic blasting will last for 400 days covering millions of hectares of Bass Strait sea floor that has half the known untapped seaweed varieties for food fuel, fertilizer, etc. The data collected is the property of the seismic blaster sold to the highest bidder, when required in 15 to 20 years time. Roma, Dan this is your election patch, vote no please.
Robert Rowley, Illowa
In reply to "everyone is doing it tough" (Letters to the Editor, The Standard, January 20)
While I acknowledge the concern about the rising private rental expenses, it's essential to consider multiple perspectives. Landlords also face economic challenges and increased costs, which can influence rental adjustments. It's crucial to recognise that rental pricing is influenced by various factors, such as property maintenance, government compliance checks, insurance and council rate increases, rising land taxes and interest rates.
Blanket statements about entitlement may oversimplify a complex issue. While some adjustments may seem disproportionate, attributing them solely to a sense of entitlement may not capture the full economic picture. It's essential to foster open dialogue and explore collaborative solutions that address the concerns of both tenants and property stakeholders.
Jennifer Johnstone, Warrnambool
I greeted a friend warmly with "WOO HOO", congratulations at a dinner party we were both attending last week, as she had just retired after 40 years of service at the Portland Hospital.
How exciting to enter the next chapter of her life after what I assumed must have been a hearty, celebration and send off.
Sadly and shamefully it was not marked at all. No cards, no whip around, no flowers, no morning or afternoon tea, no lunch, or drinks on the last day.
The last years of her career were made doubly difficult by the pandemic, she could have packed it in then, but soldiered on...It's all very well to have equal representation of women in executive positions and sitting on boards but if they can't see the importance of acknowledging the women whose shoulders they are standing on, then what's the point?
Hands up out there, if you think women and women's traditional occupations have really progressed enough down the equity and acknowledgement road, certainly not me.
Genevieve Grant, Rosebrook
