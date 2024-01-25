Bias on bowls: Champion of champions to be crowned

The Western District Playing Area 2023-24 Champion of Champions singles event for both men and women got under way on Sunday, January 21 at City Memorial Bowls Club.
This event ultimately determines an overall champion in the Western District area.
The semi-finals and and grand final of each category will be at City Memorial on Sunday, January 28.
A large crowd witnessed the initial heats with some very close encounters being played out in the course of the day.
In the initial women's game, Julie Dosser (City) defeated Sandra Trigg (Timboon) 25 shots to 20.
In the subsequent quarter-finals, Linda Creek (Port Fairy) narrowly defeated Helen Kenna (Terang) 25-24.
Gayle Swanson (Dennington) defeated Sandra Ritchie (Mortlake) 25-16, Karen Burgess (Lawn Tennis) defeated Jan Morgan (Koroit) 25-4 and Lynne Moloney (Warrnambool) defeated Julie Dosser (City) 25-23 Shots.
In the women's semi-finals, Burgess will meet Moloney and Swanson will meet Creek.
In the initial men's games, Ron Mills (Terang) defeated Ian Prout (Lawn Tennis) 25-14 and David Clements (Dunkeld) defeated Kevin Boyd (Warrnambool) in a close encounter 25-23.
In the quarter-finals, Nino Vlahovic (Port Fairy) defeated John McIntosh (Timboon) 25-15, Jimmy Barling (Dennington) defeated Ron Mills (Terang) 25-10, Scott Boschen (Koroit) narrowly defeated Neil Crisp (City) 25-24 and Colin Goldsworthy (Mortlake) defeated David Clements (Dunkeld) 25-16.
In the men's semi-finals, Vlahovic will meet Barling and Boschen will meet Goldsworthy.
The semi-finals will start at 9.15am with the grand final of each category scheduled for 1pm.
Division one: Losses to Port Fairy and Koroit last week have made their finals aspirations difficult and the loser of their clash at Port Fairy this weekend will be too far back.
Warrnambool Gold travels to Dunkeld in a second-versus-third contest in Dunkeld's last home game of the 2023-24 Western District Playing Area season.
City Gold has dropped to fifth place after being belted by Dunkeld last week and needs a good showing against City Red to keep in touch.
Division two: Three sides - City Blue, Lawn Red and Terang Blue - are battling for two spots in the finals. City Blue meets top side City White while Terang hosts second side Warrnambool Red in matches which will have a big bearing on final positions.
Division three: The top four - City Green, City Yellow, Koroit White and Terang Red - have opened up a large gap over the other sides.
This week's round of matches could see them mathematically impossible to be overtaken.
Division four: City Orange looks assured of finals but second to sixth is separated by only seven points. City Orange (first) plays City Black (fifth) and Warrnambool Orange (third) plays Mortlake (sixth) in matches that the lower sides need to win to have realistic chances of finals participation.
Division five: City Purple, currently fourth, hosts Timboon Brown, currently fifth, in a crucial contest.
