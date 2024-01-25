Prized football recruit says family the reason for leaving boyhood club

Boom Nirranda recruit Louis Kew says family was the "number one reason" behind his decision to join the Warrnambool and District league reigning premier for the 2024 season.
The former captain and assistant coach at Panmure, who finished runner-up in the league's 2023 J.A Esam Medal with the Bulldogs, joins brothers Brady, Archie, Noah and Jack and sister Layla at Nirranda.
"I haven't played footy with Brady for nine years and my other brother Archie, he's starting to come into the senior ranks now so it'll be good to play with them," Kew told The Standard.
"Whether that's one game, five games or however many, hopefully I can take the field with them both at the same time.
"Nine years is a long time. It's also going to be great going to training and then spending all Saturday with them. Family was the number one reason as to why I made the move."
Kew, a versatile rebounding defender, has been with Panmure his whole life except for a two-year stint with Hampden league outfit North Warrnambool Eagles in 2016-17.
He is excited for the fresh challenge that awaits him at the Blues but admitted it wasn't easy departing his childhood club.
"I'm a Panmure junior and I've been there pretty much my whole footy career," he said.
"It wasn't an easy decision to step away and get out of my comfort zone I suppose. I love the club, I love everything that they stand for, everyone that's involved at the club.
"I honestly hope they go well while I'm not there and the door's definitely not shut with me going back. I'll go back at some stage but time will tell when that happens."
Nirranda is chasing a third consecutive premiership in 2024 and, with the additions of Kew, Koroit premiership utility Ben Dobson and Terang Mortlake's Hugh Porter, is likely to contend again.
Kew, who played in Panmure's loss to the Blues in the 2022 decider, is eyeing his first senior premiership.
"Couchy (coach Nick Couch) has got the side looking really good again this year," he said.
"The senior side and even the reserves side have been quite successful over the last couple of years. And then obviously with myself, Ben Dobson and Hugh Porter coming across, it's just going to make that side even stronger and hopefully at the end of September we can have medals around our necks.
"It's a long season and we've got to put in the work. If you don't put in the work then that success won't come."
