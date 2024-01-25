The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

Prized football recruit says family the reason for leaving boyhood club

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
January 25 2024 - 11:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louis Kew has departed Panmure for Nirranda. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Louis Kew has departed Panmure for Nirranda. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Boom Nirranda recruit Louis Kew says family was the "number one reason" behind his decision to join the Warrnambool and District league reigning premier for the 2024 season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.