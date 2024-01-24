Council officers raid property over concerns for distressed animals

Council officers and police have raided a Glenelg Shire property where a number of animals were seized - including ponies, goats and cows.
It is understood animal welfare concerns prompted the council officers to act, supported by police officers who provided security.
After questions were raised about the operation, a Glenelg Shire Council spokesman on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, said council staff were currently undertaking an enforcement matter involving animal welfare.
"As it is an ongoing current investigation we will not be commenting further on this matter," he said.
It's expected charges will be laid after it was previously reported there were a number of horses at the property.
Investigators found there were distressed animals at the property.
Portland police are also conducting investigations into whether a dog owner gained entry to the Portland pound and removed a dog.
Anyone with information about those activities is requested to contact Sergeant Ash Rawlings at the Portland police station on 5522 1500.
There has also been a report from Portland police about a burglary at a Blackwood Court address between Friday afternoon last week, January 19 and Saturday evening.
An offender or offenders gained entry to a home and stole an XBox and controller worth $200.
Police are requesting anyone with information contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
