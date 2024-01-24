Beers at the beach end with lengthy driving ban

A retired Hamilton pensioner who went for a drive to Port Fairy and had "a few beers" on the foreshore has been banned from driving for 13 months.
Donald James Cameron pleaded guilty in the Hamilton Magistrates Court on Wednesday, January 24.
Police said Cameron was intercepted at 3.28pm on October 13, 2023 driving his Ford sedan north on the Hamilton-Port Fairy Road near Macarthur.
He provided a positive preliminary breath test and then an evidentiary reading of .138.
Cameron admitted drinking full strength beer in Port Fairy before driving back to Macarthur.
His car was also seized for a month, attracting towing and storage fees of $1127.
He has a prior 2007 drink driving matter which attracted a fine for a reading of between .07 and .099.
"I'm happy to cop it sweet. I broke the law and that's it," Cameron told the court.
"I went to Port Fairy for a drive and was sitting on the shore having a drink. I know I broke the law," the retired cleaner said.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said it was Cameron's first time before court and the defendant had been driving for a "long, long time", but he added it was a dangerously high reading.
Cameron was fined $650 and disqualified from driving for 13 months.
He was warned not to drive during the period of disqualification or risk facing a prison term.
