The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Agent 3301 heading back to court after breaching strict bail conditions

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated January 25 2024 - 7:45am, first published 7:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agent 3301 heading back to court after breaching strict bail conditions
Agent 3301 heading back to court after breaching strict bail conditions

A long-running case involving a 27-year-old Warrnambool person who allegedly threatened to urinate on their mother and rape her will be back in court again on Thursday, January 25.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.