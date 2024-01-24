Agent 3301 heading back to court after breaching strict bail conditions

A long-running case involving a 27-year-old Warrnambool person who allegedly threatened to urinate on their mother and rape her will be back in court again on Thursday, January 25.
The person, who cannot be legally named, uses the pronouns they/them or numbers - either Agent 3301 or Zero.
Throughout much of the second half of last year the person was held in custody after refusing to appear in court for numerous bail hearings or to provide instructions to lawyers.
Eventually they were released with strict conditions - including obeying treatment orders aimed to provide support and not being within 50 kilometres of Warrnambool.
The person was arrested in Warrnambool by police on Wednesday, January 24, in breach of those bail conditions.
They are scheduled to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday for a bail/remand hearing.
Police have previously told court there was an extensive background after an incident at a Warrnambool address on June 26 last year involving the then 26-year-old and their mother at her home.
The 26-year-old requested a pillow fight but the mother was worried they would smother her.
The person was saying demonic phrases, shattered a picture frame and cut their mother's leg.
They then allegedly threatened to urinate on their mother, to rape her and kill her.
Police were called and the mother considered defending herself with knives she had hid.
Officers forced their way into a room to rescue the mother.
The 26-year-old then failed to appear in court for bail hearings for two months before being eventually released on bail from the Melbourne Magistrates Court on August 28.
But, at 5.25am on September 15 they attended at their mother's home , asked to be let in but was told they couldn't be there and police were called.
They were released on bail again on September 22, failed to report to police on September 25 and then was on tram tracks the next day in Prahran and walking in and out of traffic.
They went back to court and was bailed until October 24.
On September 28 the person was back in Warrnambool at their mother's address, yelling and screaming they were going to get their mother and smashed a window.
When arrested, the person allegedly said they had been sent by the Vatican to perform an exorcism and "the devil made me do it".
Police also alleged the person had tried to get into cars and exposed themselves to members of the public in Melbourne's Flagstaff Gardens on September 24.
They were taken to The Alfred Hospital for assessment and treatment, before eventually being released by court again on the strict bail conditions.
