'Speaking out for the good' earns this agricultural leader national honour

A Warrnambool woman who pushed herself out of her comfort zone to become a leading figure in agriculture has received national recognition.
Georgina Gubbins was awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia for her service to primary industry and to the community on Friday, January 26, 2024.
But the former Food and Fibre Great South Coast chair said her leadership skills hadn't come naturally.
"I have had to push myself out of my comfort zone," she said.
"It wasn't until I became a single mother and started doing stuff at school and on sporting committees that I learned to speak out for the good of whatever organisation I was representing.
"I'm very fortunate to have been given many opportunities and to have had the right people around me to support me in doing that."
That new-found confidence helped Ms Gubbins make waves in the livestock industry, becoming an Agriculture Victoria mentor for young farmers and committee member for the Southern Australia Livestock Research council in 2016.
She's also been a member of the Leadership Oversight Committee (Women in Water) since 2019, the deputy chair of Wannon Water (2011 - 2019), director of South West TAFE (2014-2016) and president of the Grasslands Society of Southern Australia (2006-2007).
Ms Gubbins said she wanted to use her award to encourage other women to take up the "many opportunities" available in the region's food and fibre sector.
