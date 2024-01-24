'Bit of a no-brainer': Popularity prompts pair to expand community hub

Gold class-style movies, a jazz bar and a quiet cafe to read in could be a reality by the end of the year for Cobden's Alderwood Manor.
It comes after owners Scott Wilkinson and Chelsea Hatherall - who also run the fire recovery initiative 'The Phoenix Project' at the same site on Curdie Street - lodged their $490,000 plans with Corangamite Shire Council.
The project transformed the building into a community events space after the devastating 2018 St Patrick's Day bushfires, hosting live music gigs, creative workshops and movie nights.
But the new plans tabled would create an entry foyer, cafe and bar area in addition to a new green room. New toilets would also increase the capacity from 50 to 200 patrons.
Ms Hatherall said the building could hold up to 250 people.
"It's so nice to be slowly working towards what the building was originally built for," she said.
"It's a bit of a no-brainer. We bought the place about six years ago, and it was treated like a shed for about 30 years before that.
"We've been slowly restoring it and bringing it back as a place of assembly through The Phoenix Project.
"At the end of last year we actually made the leap to turn it into a not-for-profit entity."
She said a coffee machine installed in December had already been a big hit.
"As soon as we said Sunday coffees there were high fives as we walked through the supermarket," Ms Hatherall laughed.
Mr Wilkinson said the pair were "very much guided by the community" and hoped to have the idea realised by the end of the year.
"We're hoping to install booth-style seating for around 70 people," he said.
"It'll be great for movies, live music and things like comedy and trivia. We're hoping with our movie nights it turns into more of a gold class-style.
"Having a commercial kitchen will also add another layer by offering meals with shows."
