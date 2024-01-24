Alleged crimes revealed after dramatic arrest involving police air wing

A Warrnambool man prohibited from possessing guns was allegedly found with an imitation revolver and more than $7000 worth of the drug ice after fleeing police.
Jack Taylor, 30, previously of Colac, was arrested during a major police operation involving the air wing in November 2023.
He appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on January 24, 2024 via custody from prison where he spent 63 days since his arrest.
The man successfully applied for bail in order to attend a residential rehabilitation facility to target his long-standing battle with the drug ice.
Lawyer Robert Morgan, representing Mr Taylor, said his client's drug addiction had been "brutal".
"He openly states 'every time I'm on drugs I commit offences, I make stupid decisions'," he said.
"He realises (residential rehabilitation) is going to be hard but he doesn't want to fall back into his bad ways."
The court heard Mr Taylor was observed by plain-clothed police driving and then parking a car in a residential driveway in Cobden on October 20 last year.
Mr Taylor, who held a disqualified licence at the time, was approached by police who noticed he had a glass pipe used to smoke ice.
Police searched the car, seizing a folding knife, a bag containing one gram of the drug ice, and a large quantity of new and unused ziplock bags.
When told he would be arrested Mr Taylor fled on foot.
Police allege the man dropped a bag containing about 15 grams of ice, with a street value of $7500, on a nearby grass nature strip.
They continued to search the car, uncovering a third bag containing about half a gram of ice, Mr Taylor's phone and an imitation revolver.
Mr Taylor is a prohibited person under the Firearms Act.
His phone was searched and numerous messages were found indicating he'd been trafficking to known drug users.
Mr Taylor is also charged with the theft of vehicles - a Ford Ranger ute and a Holden Cruze.
The ute was allegedly stolen from Warrnambool Racecourse on September 30, 2023 and later used when he tried to evade police at Cobden.
Police also allege Mr Taylor stole a car from Leopold, east of Geelong, on November 16 that year and drove it to Warrnambool.
The car was found at St James Park in Wollaston Road on November 21. It was spray painted black.
Mr Taylor's phone records later showed he was in Leopold at the time of the alleged theft.
The Standard reported on November 22 the Victoria Police air wing unit had been sent to Warrnambool in the hunt for a man wanted on drug and gun offences.
Police officers assisted by the helicopter narrowed the search down to a Moore Street property in Warrnambool before Mr Taylor allegedly fled on foot and was arrested in the rear yard of a nearby Banyan Street address at about 1.15pm.
Mr Taylor faced the same court the next day but did not apply for bail.
On Wednesday the court heard he had a significant criminal history involving stints in jail and a successful period on parole in 2016.
Magistrate Franz Holzer said although the man had previously been convicted of "lots of other offences", it was his first time charged with drug trafficking.
He said the offending was serious and significant and likely to attract some jail time.
But he said there was certainly a "sound legal basis" to give the man an opportunity for in-house drug treatment, and he was willing to grant bail but on a "tight leash".
Mr Taylor was bailed with strict conditions, including he reside at a Bendigo-based residential rehabilitation facility and not leave unless directed by staff.
He must also not drive or use drugs.
He'll face court at a later date.
