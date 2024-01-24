Behind the stumps: Tons of fun for teenager, Twenty20 fixtures locked in

Emerging Mortlake cricketer Oscar Ritchie barely had time to blink let alone soak in the magnitude of his major milestone.
The Mortlake College student blitzed his way to his very first century with a 46-ball ton playing for the combined Mortlake-Cobden team in the Warrnambool and District under 17 Twenty20 competition on Monday, January 22.
Ritchie, 17 in May and son of club president Simon, belted seven fours and seven sixes in his remarkable knock, going at a strike rate of 217.4.
"It felt pretty amazing to make a hundred," he told The Standard.
"It's hard to describe how it feels. It just came to me really and I felt like going big, went for it and stayed strong.
"The first two overs I didn't really feel the best out in the middle but when I got into the rhythm it felt really good.
"I managed to put away the bad balls and it went from there I guess."
Ritchie, who says he first remembers picking up a cricket bat around three years old and has always had a passion for the game, is coming through the senior ranks at the Warrnambool association club, featuring six times at division one level this season.
The all-rounder also represented the league at junior country week level, playing for the title-winning Warrnambool Blue team recently where he made an unbeaten 23 in the final.
He said he was enjoying learning his craft from some of the club's most experienced players, having grown up at the club.
"This is my first week back in division one after a few weeks in division two," he said.
"I've been opening the bowling and making a few runs in division two so it's a bigger step in division one, I have to show more concentration but it's good.
"At this stage I'm more of a batter but still feel like I'm a good bowler, bowling medium swing.
"I do watch a lot of (division one captain) Todd Lamont a fair bit, Corey Rounds, Shane (Slater) helps me out a lot, Clinton Baker as well so there's plenty to learn from."
Ritchie's attention will now turn to the under 17 Twenty20 grand final, to be played on Australia Day against West Warrnambool on Friday, January 26, where he captains the side alongside Taj Podger.
He said it was a really talented group of players to play with.
"We've got a good bunch of blokes in the team, there's lots of talent, so we'll hopefully win the grand final but we've got to be focused," he said.
Warrnambool district club Dennington, Mount Gambier association's South Gambier, Hamilton association's Tyrendarra and Colac-based City United will battle it out for the Sungold Twenty20 Cup on Friday, January 26 at Allansford.
The four clubs advanced through to the finals day, which will see the semi-finals played in the morning before the grand final later in the day on the turf ground.
The first semi-final clash will see Dennington take on Tyrendarra from 9.30am, with South Gambier to meet City United at 12.15pm.
The two winners will play in the grand final from 3.30pm, with the winner to receive $15,000.
On the synthetic oval, Mortlake Cobden plays West Warrnambool in the Under 17 Twenty20 grand final from 11am.
Cobden product Campbell Walsh is destined to make his way into the Victorian Premier Cricket competition in coming years.
The talented teenager, who also played for the Western Waves, enjoyed a strong Dowling Shield under 16 competition for Melbourne University, snaring the most catches throughout the tournament and impressed with his chances with bat in hand.
Walsh, a student at Mercy Regional College, snared six catches and a stumping while contributing 78 runs at 26.
He is currently playing division one cricket for finals contender Cobden in South West Cricket where he played in last year's grand final.
Mortlake's Josh Slater was another talented south-west cricketer to play in the tournament, featuring four times with Geelong. The fast-bowling all-rounder had limited opportunities but showed promise to take four wickets.
Port Fairy export and former South Australian Sheffield Shield spinner Joe Medew-Ewen was also involved in the tournament, coaching Northcote's team where he is the number one tweaker for the Premier outfit.
Medew-Ewen is enjoying another strong campaign with 19 wickets next to his name for the Dragons.
Simon Baker (Bookaar) 111; David Murphy (Pomborneit) 76; Fraser Lucas (Bookaar) 83 not out; Johno Benallack (Cobden) 58; Kevin Wines (Ecklin) 63 not out; Travis Brown (Heytesbury Princetown) 56; Matt Harkin (Cobden) 52; Tharaka Sendanayake (Pomborneit) 45 and 1-13); Michael Winzar (Bookaar) 3-19; Nicholas Frith (Camperdown) 6-19; Joshua Reynolds (Pomborneit) 3-23
