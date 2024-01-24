State level bowler 'jumped at chance' to contest prestigious pairs event

A state-level lawn bowler making his Des Notley Memorial Classic Pairs debut enjoys the opportunity to travel to play his sport.
Shepparton's Brad Orr has teamed up with Dunkeld pennant bowler Chris Burrell for the two-day tournament at City Memorial Bowling Club, the pair among 48 teams in contention for a $3000 winner's cheque.
The annual pairs event got underway in Warrnambool on Wednesday, January 24, 2024 with a winner to be crowned on Thursday, January 25.
Orr said he had crossed paths with Burrell at a number of bowls tournaments and jumped at the chance to team up for this event.
"Chris said it's a pretty good tournament so I was happy to play with him and I enjoy travelling to play bowls so it was good to make the journey down," he said.
Orr, who works as a construction manager, first took up lawn bowls as a teenager, the sport quickly capturing his attention after injuries cut short his football playing days.
"Dad played a bit of night bowls back in Murchison where I'm from," he said. "(We) relocated to Shepparton and took it a bit more seriously there.
"Bowls filled that void of sport in my life."
Success has followed Orr in lawn bowls with the 33-year-old a member of the Victorian team as well as a powerhouse pennant squad in the Goulburn Valley Playing Area, Shepparton Golf, a club with "60-or-70 members".
"We've been quite successful over the past eight years, I think we've probably won six or seven flags," he said. "It's a great little club and we've got pretty good members there.
"I quite enjoy the camaraderie and the sportsmanship and the teamship."
Orr and Burrell had a 1-1 record after two of their six games on Wednesday afternoon, with the second match pitting Orr against one of his Victorian teammates - Brad Pavey - who is the reigning Victorian Open men's singles champion and a past winner of the Des Notley Pairs.
Pavey, who has partnered up with his Ocean Grove Bowls Club teammate Craig Rippon, took winning honours.
The Des Notley Pairs returns for day two on Thursday, January 25, with winner presentations to be held from around 6pm.
The event has a total prize pool of $10,000, paid across the top 10 places.
