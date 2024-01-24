The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

State level bowler 'jumped at chance' to contest prestigious pairs event

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
January 24 2024 - 5:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two Victorian teammates - Brad Pavey and Brad Orr - turned competitors at the Des Notley Memorial Classic Pairs on Wednesday. Picture by Meg Saultry
Two Victorian teammates - Brad Pavey and Brad Orr - turned competitors at the Des Notley Memorial Classic Pairs on Wednesday. Picture by Meg Saultry

A state-level lawn bowler making his Des Notley Memorial Classic Pairs debut enjoys the opportunity to travel to play his sport.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.