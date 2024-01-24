Bones found, police investigating, forensic tests to be carried out

Bones have been found near the railway line just north of the Warrnambool cemetery, leading to police activity and high community interest.
A police spokesman said it was not known if the bones were human, but they had been seized and forensic tests would be carried out to determine if they were.
"It's obvious they are very old," he said.
"It is not known if the bones were part of the Warrnambool cemetery years ago when the railway line was put in place.
"Tests will be conducted and we'll know more after that process takes place."
There are a number of Warrnambool police and forensic officers in the area around the cemetery conducting investigations which has led to significant community interest.
