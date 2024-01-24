Lyndoch Living AGM delayed, questions raised over $3m surplus

Lyndoch Living's scheduled annual general meeting on Tuesday was cancelled.
The meeting was set to be held on Tuesday, January 23, three months after the organisation was legally required to hold it.
But the meeting had to be rescheduled.
Acting chief executive officer Jill Davidson confirmed the meeting was cancelled.
"We're still waiting for the Victorian auditor general to finish our papers," Ms Davidson told The Standard.
A woman, who asked not to be named, said she had contacted Lyndoch Living to ask why the meeting would be closed to the public.
"I read on the weekend that they were having the AGM and it's the first we've heard of it," she said.
The woman's mother lives at Lyndoch and she said she had concerns about the $3 million surplus the organisation recorded in the final months of 2023.
"They said cuts were made to gain that and I'd like to know where those cuts were made," she said.
"They are frequently short-staffed, impacting on the quality of care."
The woman said she had left a number of messages with Lyndoch Living about the meeting, which had not been returned.
Ms Davidson refused to comment on why the meeting would be closed to the public.
However, she said she would happily meet with any relative or resident to discuss their concerns.
Ms Davidson told The Standard last week getting operations back in black from the dire position Lyndoch had been in was an incredible result.
"This is a staggering turnaround and it's been a massive but targeted piece of work," Ms Davidson said.
"It's been about getting to a position where we feel we can sustain aged care services in the south-west because we were as concerned as the community was."
Ms Davidson acknowledged both the care quality and the financials had been in poor shape when she arrived but argued that only underscored the legitimacy of the latest result.
"It's been a pretty long, traumatic period of community unrest about Lyndoch and how it's behaved from a quality point of view and a financial point of view," she said.
"We've made it very clear we were working on arresting the financial distress - because that's exactly what it was - and that we were working on the quality.
"I think that's really important to understand - we've improved quality at the same time as turning the financials around."
Meanwhile, Lyndoch Medical Hub sent a text message to patients on Wednesday advising of changes to operating hours.
"Dear patients, we are sorry to advise that as of the 1st of February 2024, our clinic will no longer be providing an after hours service, therefore, our operating hours will be Monday to Friday 8.30am to 5.30pm."
