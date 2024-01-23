Stolen prized ute found out of fuel in forest after community policing effort

Warrnambool police crime scene officers will inspect a stolen 1992 Subaru Brumby ute at Framlingham on Wednesday morning, January 24.
Owner Peter Collins, a long-time journalist at The Standard, said neighbours heard the ute being revved and then driven off about 5am Tuesday.
The ute was stolen from a Banyan Street address in central Warrnambool and then seen about 5.30am heading north on McGregors Road in east Warrnambool out of town.
Mr Collins, who is heavily involved in community and church activities, said he had suspected the ute could have been heading towards Framlingham.
He said he contacted Framlingham aboriginal elder Lenny Clarke to see if anyone had seen his ute.
The utility has now been located, dumped on Forest Road at Framlingham.
Mr Collins said he was disappointed that he put $40 worth of petrol in the ute just before it was stolen.
"It's been found on Forest Road at Framlingham run out of petrol," he said.
"It's a pity because the fuel gauge was on the red line and I just put $40 worth of petrol in it or they would not have got very far at all."
Mr Collins said he rang some community contacts after the ute was stolen and someone he knew was going fishing early Tuesday and saw the Brumby heading north on McGregors Road.
"I rang Lenny (Clarke) and through some good community policing we've managed to track it down," he said.
"I reported it missing to police yesterday morning. Crime scene officers are going to examine the ute this morning to see if they can get a print off it.
"Lenny seems to think some ice addicts got hold of it ... it's just an opportunistic thing.
"Hopefully it's not trashed."
Mr Collins said it was the third Subaru Brumby ute he's had and this one was distinctive because the Brumby signage at the rear and side of the vehicle had been altered by the previous owner to read "Grumpy".
"This one was a 1992 model that I got from Queensland the first year of COVID," he said.
"The other two rusted out. I spotted this one in Queensland, bought it over the phone and had it trucked down.
"This one has power steering and air conditioning. It was a fair upgrade on the others and it would be good to have it back in one piece."
