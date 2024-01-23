Lightning strikes tree, firefighters called

Firefighters were called to a tree fire near the intersection of the Cobden-Warrnambool Road at Naringal on Wednesday morning, January 24.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
A Country Fire Authority spokesperson said the service was called to a tree fire in Naringal at 4.52am today.
"Firefighters found cypress trees on fire, believed to be caused by lightning," they said.
"The fire was brought under control at 6am. An excavator has arrived on scene to assist.
"CFA had four vehicles on scene, two currently remain on scene."
Other fires in the region listed on the emergency.vic website include at Lyons-Hotspur Road at Hotspur, at Twomeys Bridge Road at Yatchaw, north of Penshurst, along the Dunkeld-Cavendish Road at Karabeal, south of Cavendish, and there are currently seven units responding to a fire at Coradjil Road, near Simpson, which was reported at 7.50pm Wednesday and is currently listed as not yet under control.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.