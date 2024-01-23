Lightning strikes tree, firefighters called

Other fires in the region listed on the emergency.vic website include at Lyons-Hotspur Road at Hotspur, at Twomeys Bridge Road at Yatchaw, north of Penshurst, along the Dunkeld-Cavendish Road at Karabeal, south of Cavendish, and there are currently seven units responding to a fire at Coradjil Road, near Simpson, which was reported at 7.50pm Wednesday and is currently listed as not yet under control.