Man unsuccessfully fights drink driving charge

A Hamilton man who contested a drink driving charge because it wasn't a high reading has lost his driver's licence for six months.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Desmond Robert Brown, 68, of Kenna Avenue, pleaded not guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Tuesday, January 23, to drink driving.
Magistrate Franz Holzer said he didn't understand what Brown's defence was to the charge or why he was not pleading guilty.
Brown was found guilty with a reading of .072 and on top of his licence suspension was fined $700.
Two workers at Hamilton Alexandra House Sports Club provided information to police which led to Brown being arrested and charged.
The court heard Brown attended at Alexandra House on the afternoon of May 4 last year.
The workers saw Brown stumble to his car after serving him alcohol throughout the afternoon and called police.
The magistrate said the two workers were doing no more than being concerned citizens.
Brown admitted having his first drink at 4.50pm while a woman worker claims she served him well before then.
Brown admitted drinking six dry Carlton stubbies and two Jim Beam bourbons before driving.
Brown said he drove because he didn't have far to go.
Mr Holzer said that was not an excuse for drink driving.
He said it was not a high reading but it had been illegal for Brown to drive.
"The witnesses were doing no more than their civic duty," he said.
Brown's licence was disqualified for six months from 9pm Tuesday evening, January 23, allowing him to drive back to Hamilton after the unsuccessful contested court case.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.