Two rescued from separate road incidents within the same hour

Emergency services have rescued two people trapped in separate road incidents within the same hour in the south-west tonight.
An SES spokeswoman told The Standard its Hamilton unit was called to the Hamilton-Port Fairy Road, Macarthur after a vehicle collided with a structure at about 6pm on Tuesday, January 23.
She said one person was trapped but freed, then handed over to ambulance crews for treatment.
Meanwhile in Hawkesdale, the SES Port Fairy unit was alerted to an incident involving a single vehicle at about 5.15pm on Moyne Falls-Hawkesdale Road.
The spokeswoman said one person was potentially pinned as a result of the incident and freed. The HEMS 4 Air Ambulance was on-scene.
