'Just so happy': Phuong can't stop smiling as he joins 29 new Aussies

Vietnam-born Phuong Le says he and his wife have found their "forever home" after taking a pledge to Australia at Warrnambool's citizenship ceremony today.
The Lighthouse Theatre was filled with family and friends supporting 29 new citizens from about a dozen countries on Tuesday, January 23.
Among them were Thuy Van Khanh Nguyen and her husband Phuong Le, who jumped in the air to cheers from the crowd after taking to the stage.
Mr Le told The Standard it was "a great honour".
"To be citizens of a very open country is amazing," he said.
"Everyone is very welcoming and it's very free here to express yourself.
"I'm just so happy. This is our forever home".
Ms Nguyen said the pair had been in Warrnambool for three years.
"It's the most welcoming community I've ever been in," she said.
"We actually lived in Sydney and in Queensland, but I do agree that Warrnambool is going to be our forever home to build a family in."
Mayor Ben Blain said the couple was joined by new citizens from as far as Afghanistan, France and South Africa.
"Welcome to Australia, welcome to Warrnambool," he said.
"Making the pledge is the final step in the journey of becoming an Australian citizen.
"I'd like to congratulate every one of our citizens for their decision to become Australian citizens, a decision welcomed not only by me but by all Australians, especially everyone here tonight.
"Citizenship is a common bond which unites all Australians."
The ceremony was followed by an acknowledgement of the winners of the 2024 Warrnambool Citizen of the Year Awards.
That included Tom Richardson (citizen of the year), Courtney Mathew (young citizen of the year), the F Project's Fabric of Life Festival (community event of the year) and Ailiche Goddard-Clegg (local achiever award).
