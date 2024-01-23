Revealed: Association selects final country week squad for carnival

The Warrnambool and District Cricket Association has revealed its final 14-player squad for the upcoming Melbourne Country Week carnival with a strong host of names locked in for the tournament.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Warrnambool, to be led by Russells Creek captain-coach Cam Williams and coached by Wesley Yambuk Titans mentor Jason Mungean, return to the top-flight of the state-wide tournament after last year's division two title.
Williams said it was an exciting group of players and placed a strong emphasis on picking a team not only full of talent with bat and ball but in the field where cutting off runs and holding catches were golden.
"We've picked the best squad that's available for what we think can win the tournament and taking into account team balance," he told The Standard.
"We're going to be really fielding heavy, that's going to be very important. We've got to be quick in the field. If we can stop 20 to 30 runs with quicker blokes, that's going to be the key.
"That's where the other leagues are really good. The wickets are no worries, we know everyone can bat and bowl but for us the fielding is the key.
"I've played enough cricket against these top-line country players and seen enough Premier cricket to know you have to be a fielding-dominant team.
"So we've picked a squad with a real emphasis on fielding, not just being good in two out of the three facets of the game."
The tournament will run from February 12-16 with Warrnambool to take on powerhouse associations Geelong and Ferntree Gully in the opening two matches.
The squad features a strong mix of experience with the likes of Geoff and Cam Williams, Allansford-Panmure's Chris Bant, Merrivale's Matt Petherick and Mortlake's Todd Lamont. Players like Rommel Shahzad, Theo Opperman and Joe Nyikos have been rewarded for excellent division one seasons.
"It's always a good time of the year to represent your league, town and family," Williams said.
"We've got a good bunch of blokes together and hopefully we can have some more success and help keep cricket growing in Warrnambool.
"Geelong and Ferntree Gully are two big challenges so we are looking forward to the test."
Warrnambool country week squad: Geoff Williams (Nestles); Cam Williams (Russells Creek, captain); Chris Bant (Allansford-Panmure); Bailey Jenkinson (North Warrnambool Eels), Theo Opperman (Merrivale); Jacob Hetherington (Nestles); Alex Jennings (Port Fairy); Joe Nyikos (West Warrnambool); Craig Britten (Russells Creek); Rommel Shahzad (Allansford-Panmure); Matt Petherick (Merrivale); Xavier Beks (Dennington); Shannon Beks (Dennington); Todd Lamont (Mortlake)
Emergencies: Zavier Mungean (Wesley Yambuk Titans); Jake Louth (Northern Raiders); Hank Schlaghecke (North Warrnambool Eels); Joe Kenna (Merrivale)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.