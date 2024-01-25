The charm of yesteryear, with mod cons

Nestled on a little more than 13 acres, Woodbine is an enchanting property that provides a magical escape.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Surrounded by established trees and flourishing gardens, a sense of wonder unfolds as you enter through the front gate.
The heart of Woodbine is a five bedroom residence, which has flexible living arrangements.
The original cottage has undergone extensive renovations, seamlessly blending the charm of yesteryear with contemporary conveniences.
"It's been added onto over time and there's a fair bit of character about the place," says selling agent Rodney Roberts from Ocean Road Realty.
"There's also plenty of peace and quiet, with veggie gardens and great spaces for kids."
Currently configured as a three bedroom main house and a two bedroom self-contained dwelling, these areas are wonderfully suited for short term stay accommodation (the current owners have it listed on Airbnb), work from home spaces, or for fostering a multigenerational living environment.
Picture immersing yourself in your personal studio, nestled among the serene embrace of nature and the rustling of leaves, the quietness only broken by birdsong.
Outdoor enthusiasts will find Woodbine a haven for recreational activities.
Enjoy friendly matches on your own tennis court, shoot hoops at the basketball ring, or hone your equestrian skills in the horse arena.
Ample shedding ensures space for storage or workshops, while horse stables and several fenced paddocks cater to the needs of hobby farmers.
A well-established orchard and vegetable garden give the homeowner the gratification of cultivating your own produce, featuring a variety of fruit trees such as lemon, apple, plum and mulberry.
Just a short 10-minute drive from Warrnambool CBD, Woodbine is not just a property; it's a lifestyle.
This is a personal retreat where families can embrace the freedom of wide-open spaces and where individuals with a passion for the rural lifestyle can find peace and tranquility.
Don't miss the opportunity to make this idyllic property your home. Contact the agency for more information and to arrange an inspection.
Click here to read this week's view.com.au emag.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.