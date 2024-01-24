'People have been hurt': GP disputes Lyndoch CEO's views on medical clinic

A Warrnambool GP has spoken out to dispute Lyndoch Living's explanation for the exodus of doctors from its medical clinic.
The Lyndoch Medical Hub has seen GP numbers halve over the past year, and is down to six doctors, with more on the way out. Lyndoch acting chief executive officer Jill Davidson recently conceded the clinic was "challenged" but said its struggles were part of a wider shortage in Warrnambool and beyond.
"I think Warrnambool is in a lot of strife for GPs in the next 12 months, and this isn't just a Lyndoch thing, this is the other clinics as well," Ms Davidson said.
She specifically took aim at the 2019 closure of the city's passenger air service as an obstacle to recruiting overseas doctors and maintaining a steady flow of high-quality health professionals into the region.
"I used to be at Albury Base Hospital... and we had fly-in fly-out specialist doctors, and I was a fly-in fly-out general manager. That was the only way to get a workforce," Ms Davidson said.
She said "the reduction in doctors doesn't necessarily equate to a similar reduction in service delivery".
But one of the GPs leaving the Lyndoch clinic, Dr Matt Birtles, said he disputed the source of Lyndoch's troubles, and the wisdom of looking overseas for a sustainable cohort of local doctors.
Dr Birtles said while it was true Warrnambool, like all regional areas, struggled to attract and keep doctors, this was nothing new and wouldn't be solved by flying more in from overseas.
"Consistently the most effective method of recruitment has been through registrar placements, doctors who after completing their hospital training join the general practice specialist program. The notion being that they experience the local way of life, build connections in the community and decide to stay after completing training," Dr Birtles said.
"My wife and I came to Warrnambool planning on staying two years, and that was 10 years ago now with no plans to leave. When I look around most of my colleagues started as registrars in the region and followed the same path.
"While locum or temporary doctors are valuable to cover short term gaps in the workforce it will never be possible or cost effective to replace a local team with a fly-in fly-out service and will affect continuity of care."
Dr Birtles has worked for six years, full-time, at the Lyndoch clinic, but his last day is January 25 and he's not leaving because he's moving out of the region.
"In terms of why I'm leaving, the simple answer is that it was becoming harder to look after my patients there and I felt not enough was being done to retain and support the staff," he said.
Dr Birtles said he had been on the clinic's leadership group for some time and had made several submissions to Lyndoch's board outlining his concerns about the way the clinic was managed, but there was little to no change.
"The events affecting (Lyndoch's) medical workforce are difficult to hear about and have hurt a number of people along the way. Unfortunately fewer doctors does mean a reduction in service," he said.
"For some time those remaining have attempted to meet increasing demand but this raises the risk of burnout and is no longer sustainable.
"For those of my patients who continue to check in on my health it is appreciated and I am doing better."
Dr Birtles said the clinic hadn't had a practice manager "for some time" and staff had been forced to "deal direct with corporate for most things".
He said it wasn't his intention to "kick the clinic while it is down" and emphasised the staff were doing their best.
"My concerns are with decisions from corporate and the board," he said.
Lyndoch has been trying to sell the medical practice for several months, but is yet to find a buyer.
