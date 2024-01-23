Home used to grow dope destroyed in fire sparked by tampered power system

A fire believed to be caused by an illegal electricity bypass system destroyed a family home that was used to cultivate cannabis at Bolwarra.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Mark Ilievski and three others were asleep when the blaze started inside the roof of his home about 4am on August 18, 2023.
They escaped without injury but the house was fully engulfed in flames with firefighters working for several hours to extinguish it.
The house was destroyed.
Once the fire was out and the house was safe to inspect, emergency services found what they believed was a cultivation set-up in the back room of the property.
Police attended and remnants of cannabis plants, including badly burnt stems, were found.
Ilievski pleaded guilty in Portland Magistrates Court on January 23, 2024, to cultivating cannabis.
The court heard an investigator found the fire started in the roof near a switchboard where an illegal electricity bypass was set up.
Growers are often caught illegally bypassing the electricity meter so they don't have to pay for the massive amounts of electricity used when cultivating illicit drugs.
Ilievski was not charged with the attempted theft of electricity which magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said was part of the cultivation process that could endanger the safety of residents.
"It's often said that sophisticated set-ups where there is a dipping into electricity is an aggravating aspect of cultivation because of the risk of fire," Mr Lethbridge said.
"(A bypass system) is generally not done by licensed electricians and can have consequences such as this."
Lawyer Kerry Schroeder, representing Ilievski, said the cannabis was for personal use but the man had not consumed the drug for some time.
She said her client had a mortgage on the house which was uninsured and later found to be riddled with asbestos, leaving him with nothing but an empty block.
She said he was working two jobs just to pay the mortgage.
Ilievski was convicted and fined $500.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.