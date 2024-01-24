Road racer out to make history in world-first championship bid

Tayla Relph understands the significance of racing in a world championship extends beyond the track.
For 27-year-old Relph, she feels the sense of purpose to be a female face in a male-dominated sport. Not just for other young girls, but for her three-year-old self who didn't have that role model growing up.
Relph will make history in 2024, when she competes in a world-first women's world championship.
The Warrnambool-based Relph is one of 22 female riders - and the only Australian - selected from across the globe to compete on the FIM Women's Circuit Racing World Championship, held across five European countries.
It is the first all-female circuit racing series.
"This is the first time there has ever been a women's circuit racing world championship, I can't believe I get to be a part of it," Relph told The Standard.
"It's one of those things, growing up everyone says they want to race in a world championship but obviously being a female, I do have certain setbacks to allow me to do that.
"There is not many women in the world racing in a world championship - motorsport is very much known as a male-dominated sport."
Relph, who started riding at three and took up road racing at 10, hopes the championship can be a platform to inspire more girls into the sport.
"When I was younger I didn't have any women to really look up to, back 10-15 years ago, there was hardly any women racing (and) there was definitely none racing on the world stage," she said.
"For me this opportunity is more about being that positive influence, showcasing the fact no matter how old you are, what gender you are, if you work your butt off you can actually get onto the world stage.
"I'm 27 - it took me a little while to get to the world championship but if there is even one girl that looks up to me and gets into racing because of me, that to me is a job well done and something money can't buy."
The six-round championship, announced back in April 2023, will run alongside the 2024 World Superbikes Championship.
After registering her interest last year, Relph said she had put the idea to the back of her mind, knowing how competitive selection would be.
"It was only seven days ago that I got an email saying I was selected, I was one of 22 women around the world selected to race in this world-first world championship," Relph said.
"It was a phenomenal feeling really, to be honest it took a few days even for it to sink in."
With her place on the grid secured, the competitive Relph's sights are now set on becoming the world champion.
"I'm not there to make up grid numbers at the championships, I'm there to win," she said.
Relph's latest opportunity to race in Europe is not her first time competing overseas but certainly the biggest. She spent back-to-back seasons in India and raced in a selection event 'The Red Bull Rookie's Cup' in Spain as a teenager as well as time spent in Malaysia.
"I have had the experience of racing overseas but the events I've represented Australia in are nothing to the extent of racing in a world championship," she said.
Relph, who doesn't know the full entry list, understands those she will come up against are some of the fastest riders in the world with the likes of Spanish rider and past world Supersport300 champion Ana Carrasco potential competition.
"She was the first female to ever win a world championship against males but that's one in how many world championships there's been or been crowned," Relph said.
"To have the chance to race against the likes of Ana Carrasco would be a dream come true."
Relph is no stranger to breaking barriers herself, becoming the first female in Australia to win a race against males in an Australian Superbikes Championship.
She returned to the bike in December, 2023 after a three-year hiatus, her showing in the Supersport300 category during the final round of the Australian Superbikes Championship giving her confidence she could still compete with the best.
She will depart for Europe in May for an official pre-test, with the championship to start in Misano, Italy in June.
Relph, who will race a Yamaha R7 in the championship, is getting ready for a long stint in Europe but hopes to fly home between rounds depending on finances.
"At this stage we'll stay over in Europe for the six months... but I'd love to come home, I can imagine I'd get a little bit homesick, it's the longest I've ever been away from home," she said. "We have about three-to-four weeks between rounds."
Relph, who had a week to raise $17,250 to secure her seat in the championship, has been overwhelmed by the community's support in the feat, knowing it would have been "close to impossible" without them in her corner.
"The support I've received over the past five days has been phenomenal," she said. "It's brought a tear to my eye many times whenever I refreshed the GoFundMe page and there is people putting in so much money to support me."
As Relph works to secure sponsorship support in the four months before heading overseas, she is also training hard both on-and-off the bike.
"For us the next five months are quite crucial," she said. "For me, getting on the R7 it's a much heavier bike than the R3 I normally race here in Australia.
"It's going to take a lot more muscle power for me to race.
"And overseas, the races are a lot longer than what they are here in Australia - nearly double the length."
Relph's partner Ted Collins, who competed in the ABSK Championships in 2023, will join her on the championship circuit, with his mechanical knowledge to undoubtedly come in handy.
"I think we could be quite a little dynamic duo," Relph said.
Relph, whose time in the sport has already seen her achieve various history-making feats, is ready to create more when she lines up on the grid of the world championship this year.
"I always said I wanted to race in a world championship but actually having a platform where you can race as competitively as possible is quite hard and unachievable," she said.
"It's something I never thought would happen in a million years... I can't wait for the opportunity.
"I wish I could tell little three-year-old me where'd I'd be at 27."
