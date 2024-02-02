Yep, that really happened: Crowds flock to watch star school athletes

Sure, we may have missed out on the Commonwealth Games.
And the closest the Olympics have come is Melbourne in 1956.
But when it came to athletics with plenty on the line, Warrnambool in the second half of the 20th century had an annual meeting that ticked all the boxes.
Every April, students from secondary schools across Warrnambool and district marched with a purpose to Reid Oval.
The occasion was the annual Western District Secondary Schools Athletics Carnival.
The beauty of this day was not only seeing the best young athletes in action, but also that the schools sent all their students along to cheer on their team.
The carnival was at the height of its powers in the mid to late 1980s, with seven schools sending teams.
The schools were Warrnambool North Technical, Warrnambool Technical, St. Ann's, Christian Brothers College (CBC), Warrnambool High, Terang and Timboon.
The total number of athletes competing on these days was an incredible 600.
The five Warrnambool schools of course still exist, but all with different names or in merged forms.
St Ann's and CBC combined to make Emmanuel College, Warrnambool Technical School became Brauer College and Warrnambool High joined with Warrnambool North Technical to become Warrnambool College.
While the stakes were high every year, in 1987 controversy raged.
In the girls aggregate there was a major upset, with Warrnambool High winning, the first time it had done so in 18 years. It beat home the pre-carnival favourite St Ann's.
But the biggest story was to come a day later. You see, CBC won the boys aggregate, with Warrnambool High second and Warrnambool Technical third.
The next day, then Technical school principal Duncan Stalker had just used his speech at the school assembly to express his disappointment at the school's results at the carnival.
But it was only minutes later that word came through the points had been mis-calculated and Warrnambool Technical had in fact been denied 100 points. When this was added onto its tally, the school leapt from third to first and the title was taken off CBC and handed to Warrnambool Technical.
Either side of this controversial year, the catholic schools were dominant.
The year before in 1986, it was St Ann's College and CBC who won the girls and boys aggregate respectively. This time the sums were done right and both results stood.
The star individual of the day was Timboon student Bronwyn Collie who set a junior long jump record of 5.06 metres.
Again in 1988, St Ann's won the 1988 girls aggregate, with CBC being the best of the boys.
Warrnambool Technical School was runner-up in both competitions.
Warrnambool High - which later combined with Warrnambool North Technical to become Warrnambool College - was third.
The most notable performance of the carnival came from two Warrnambool Technical students, David and Simon Cuzens.
The 15-year-old identical twins finished first and second in the 800-metre open walk.
Adding to the achievement is that both broke the previous record time for the race. David was first, shattering the record by six seconds, while second-placed Simon also surpassed the record by 0.2 seconds.
The blue ribbon 100 metre sprint for the senior girls was won by K. Keilar from St Ann's, while I. Welsford from Warrnambool High won the boys main race.
Warrnambool Technical won the senior boys 4x100 relay, and Warrnambool High won the girls.
There was one competitor that went on to be a very big name, not in athletics, but in AFL football.
Leon Cameron is remembered as a star player for Footscray and Richmond, and coach of Greater Western Sydney.
But in April 1988, he was tearing up the track at Reid Oval, representing Warrnambool Technical.
Cameron was third in the 100-metre sprint for under 17s, and was part of his school's 4x100-metre relay team that was runner up to CBC.
