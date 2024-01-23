How this duo from China wants to bring the city together through food

Warrnambool will soon play host to one of the biggest potlucks it's seen as part of Lunar New Year celebrations.
The massive feast is the brainchild of Shanghai-born Daisy Ye and Carol Yu and is open to all residents. Everyone is encouraged to bring a dish representing their culture to welcome the year of the dragon.
But Ms Ye said the event also held a deeper meaning.
"My motivation is to make my son very proud to be half-Chinese," she said.
"Before when he was asked, he would just say he's Australian. But I would have to remind him that he's also Chinese.
"With the passage of time - he's four now - he's starting to finally recognise all of his cultural identity. I want him to be proud of it.
"When we try to mingle people from different backgrounds, it's a great way for the younger generation to learn about who they are and also differences.
"The more of these activities we hold, the more people learn bit by bit, and multiculturalism becomes more celebrated."
She said the February 10 event will run from 11am until 1pm at the Archie Graham Community Centre.
It willbegin with the sharing of cultural dishes, followed by games and quizzes and a presentation from primary school-aged children about the Lunar New Year.
"Whoever wins the games or quizzes, we'll give gifts to," Ms Ye said.
"That's the spirit of celebrations and festivals. By the gesture of giving gifts, you're sharing the good fortune."
Those who would like to attend are encouraged to wear red, bring a dish and should RSVP by emailing carolyu320@gmail.com.
