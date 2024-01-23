Tehan welcomes Australia Day celebrations while acknowledging Indigenous concerns

An Australia Day message from Dan Tehan has thanked Indigenous Australians for their "stewardship" of the country.
Mr Tehan went on to recognise Indigenous Australia's "60,000 plus years of history" and their standing as the "world's longest-surviving culture".
As debate continues to rage about the merit of Australia Day on January 26, Mr Tehan, the federal member for Wannon and Shadow Minister for Immigration and Citizenship, acknowledged both sides of the issue.
"We should understand that January 26 can be seen through a different lens by Indigenous Australians," Mr Tehan said.
"We can and should acknowledge our history and imperfections as we celebrate the things that make us proud to be Australian."
Mr Tehan said Australia Day was the country's national day and should be celebrated.
He welcomed citizenship ceremonies on Australia Day, citing it as the perfect occasion to "welcome new members to the Australian family".
He went on to laud Australia's record of multiculturalism.
"It is no accident that Australia is the most successful multicultural nation," Mr Tehan said.
"We are home to people from all over the world who live peacefully side-by-side.
"Just like every family we have our disagreements, but we have held together through wars, pandemics, and depressions because we respect our differences, and embrace our connections.
"It is the people that make Australia great.
"So, I say to all Australians, be proud of what we have achieved and who we are and have a happy Australia Day."
Warrnambool City Council will not host official Australia Day events on January 26, but Moyne and Corangamite Shire councils will.
