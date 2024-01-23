South West Medical Centre hires three new GPs, re-opens patient enrolment

Warrnambool's South West Medical Centre has re-opened its books to new patients after hiring three new GPs.
South West Healthcare announced the arrivals of Drs Heba Atiya, Sylvie Gjerde, and Yang Chen to the clinic, which now boasts six doctors.
It is a major turnaround for SWMC, which had just one part-time doctor in late 2022 and struggled for well over six months without a permanent, full-time doctor. In September, 2022 the clinic was even forced to reduce its opening hours and encourage existing patients to find other local GPs to go to.
The three new doctors will each be working two days a week, bringing enough new hours for the clinic to accept new patients for the first time in more than a year.
A SWH spokesperson said the new openings were intended for local residents who didn't have a GP.
"To assist the many new families who have moved to the area, we have opened our books to accepting new patients," the spokesperson said.
"We would advise patients who are currently attending a medical clinic in Warrnambool area to keep continuing their care with that clinic."
The new appointments are a stark contrast to the challenges facing Lyndoch Living's medical clinic, which has seen more than half its doctors leave, with more on the way out.
Lyndoch acting chief executive officer Jill Davidson said the clinic's difficulties were part of a wider GP shortage in Warrnambool, however The Standard is aware of several other clinics that have hired new staff in recent weeks and months.
