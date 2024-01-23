Rubbish scourge 'never been this dire' as charity struggles to keep up

A Warrnambool charity says the scourge of illegal rubbish dumping at clothing recycling centres has never been so dire.
Are-able's (formerly WDEA Works) community clothing collection has spent $18,000 in a year disposing of other people's rubbish dumped at its recycling hubs.
The mounting costs pose a significant burden on both Are-able's operations and the Warrnambool community as the number of drop-off hubs continue to decline.
In January 2024 The Standard reported The Salvation Army had permanently closed its Lava Street donation spot due to increased rubbish dumping.
The situation has prompted Are-able, which has overseen the clothing recycling centres since 2017, to urgently appeal for people to reconsider their disposal habits and safeguard the future of the sites.
Are-able social enterprises general manager Paul Hughes said he was deeply concerned about the impact of the unnecessary expenses.
"The situation has never been this dire," he said.
The clothing recycling centres are clearly marked with guidelines for acceptable donations and have signs explicitly stating items placed outside the designated containers are considered dumping, which is illegal.
There are also concerns about people deliberately pulling out donated clothes and bags, tearing them open and leaving a mess on the ground.
Mr Hughes said while 90 per cent of the community did the right thing, there were some who intentionally misused the centres over appropriate facilities, like the tip.
"If you witness someone dumping items at these recycling centres we urge you to contact the authorities, report their behaviour, and provide their vehicle registration number," he said.
He said the donation hubs were the last remaining options available to the community because charities had already removed their off-site donation points.
Are-able offers employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities and manages the recycling centres on behalf of a third party.
"We must protect our staff," Mr Hughes said.
"They work tirelessly to empty these recycling centres every weekday. However, when people misuse these locations for their disposal needs, our team ends up cleaning the mess.
"It's a thoughtless act that jeopardises the sustainability of these facilities."
The donation guidelines are straightforward: only high-quality clothing, shoes, handbags, and fashion accessories are accepted.
Items such as books, toys, blankets, cushions, pillows, or furniture should not be left at the sites.
