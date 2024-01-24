Versatility in Lindsay Murray Grey cattle

Boonaroo sire power all set for display Advertising Feature

Boonaroo Angus celebrates an anniversary with its 20th Angus production sale. Picture supplied

Boonaroo Angus is celebrating the end of an outstanding year - both in and out of the pastures - and gearing up for a major milestone this year, when it hosts its 20th Angus production sale.

"We want to send a huge thank you and all the very best for the new year to our clients, our agents and everyone who has supported us in 2023," Boonaroo principals, Jodie and Shane Foster said.

"We couldn't do what we do without the faith and support of clients - both new and returning - who use our genetics and we're excited to be approaching our 20th Angus bull sale in the new year."

Shane and Jodie, with children Tom and Claire, started the Boonaroo Angus breeding program in 2003, concentrating on structure and phenotype, retaining females which thrive in the stud's sandy soils, with good feet and temperament number one on the must-have list.

They focus heavily on combining fat cover and muscling in their breeding program, along with marbling to produce cattle which can finish easily on grass or the feedlot meeting MSA targets.

"We're really conscious of catering for those clients who support the annual weaner sales and are grass finishing in the paddocks, to meet modern markets," Jodie said.

2024 will see 130 of the most consistent bulls ever produced at Boonaroo, to be offered in its milestone sale.

"We aim to breed bulls with perfect phenotype, soft, deep, with structural strength and docile temperament," Jodie said.

"We are focusing heavily on fat cover, muscling, and carcase quality in our breeding program, combining these traits to produce cattle which can run at higher stocking rates without losing their ability to finish and be fertile.



"Our genetics aim to assist-grass finishing producers to breed an animal which can be efficiently finished year-round on grass."

Generations of New Zealand genetics provide a robust, sound, and deep-bodied line of bulls, many years of dedication to performance recording creates performance predictability and Boonaroo bulls are guaranteed sound and fertile.

The 2024 line-up have great lines of high growth and calving ease bulls throughout the sale, including genetics by the famous Quarterback and Nobleman and walking bulls, Lawsons Charlie, Prophet P316, Boonaroo Genius and Kidman Effective.

2023 has seen Boonaroo calve down 500 stud cows and join 700 females with reinvestment into sires some of the country's best bulls, purchased exclusively over the last two years to provide clients with the best outcross genetics in the country.



"These are an outcross to mainstream bloodlines, offering new, fresh genetics of bulls that aim to increase market versatility, feed efficiency, structural soundness and marbling without compromising type," Jodie said.



"At Boonaroo we focus investment into genetics that make cattle versatile and suited to all markets. Most of the 2024 sale group are 'curve benders' - bulls which offer calving ease without compromising growth and quality. Boonaroo sires boast excellent hoof shape, growth without losing softness and finishing ability and exceptional temperament. "

Outside of the sale ring, Boonaroo's major focus is pre and after-market service, with customer satisfaction their top priority.

"We want everyone to walk away from our sale with bulls and genetics that work for their environment and their production system," Jodie said.

"Providing extensive genetic information on our bulls and working with clients up to the sale to identify their needs, then touching base with them when we deliver bulls, learning about their individual businesses and just chatting one-on-one, is something that we really enjoy in what we do."

Boonaroo will have their first field day at "Clifton", Hamilton on February 3, where 40 sale bulls and 12 heifers will be displayed.



The SA Beef Week Field Day will be at Boonaroo on February 5, with all sale bulls and a heifer display.

