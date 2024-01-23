Ninja games medal in the bag, now for little athletics challenge

A promising Warrnambool athlete who won a silver medal at a national ninja games competition will now switch his focus to qualifying for a state little athletics meeting.
Lenny Jansz powered through the Australian Ninja Games national championships in Western Australia to finish second in the under nine category on Saturday, January 20.
Now the Our Lady Help of Christians Primary School student will start preparations for the little athletics regional carnival in Ballarat in early February as he tries to book high jump, 400-metre and 800m berths at the Victorian titles.
Lenny was one of 25 competitors in his age group at the ninja games.
He was one of 10 athletes to advance to the finals on day two.
Mark Jansz said his son finished second to fellow Victorian Mason Goldsmith-Carter who just pipped him on time.
Both finished the course in two minutes and 20 seconds.
"The heats were on the Friday and basically the way it works is every obstacle is worth a certain amount of points," he said.
"He was able to get a perfect run and he had the second fastest time. It was a good spot to be in because the final goes in reverse order.
"He was able to watch all other competitors but you're also not the last one with all the pressure on you.
"In the final, it's a more complicated course and he got another perfect run and finished in a really good time and the other Victorian he had a clear run as well and touched the buzzer (quicker) - it was just .14 seconds difference.
"It could have gone either way and Lenny was happy for his mate."
Fellow Warrnambool competitor Alex Cox, 16, made the amateur grade finals and finished seventh.
