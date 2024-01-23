The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Ninja games medal in the bag, now for little athletics challenge

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated January 23 2024 - 12:55pm, first published 12:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool's Lenny Jansz represented Victoria in ninja games. Picture supplied
Warrnambool's Lenny Jansz represented Victoria in ninja games. Picture supplied

A promising Warrnambool athlete who won a silver medal at a national ninja games competition will now switch his focus to qualifying for a state little athletics meeting.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Sports journalist with an interest in feature reporting. Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.