Cycling classic ideal for new south-west national series team to shine

Warrnambool cycling committee executive officer Shane Wilson is excited at the prospect of a local team finishing on the podium of the 2024 Powercor Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic.
Team Royal Bikes, a new Warrnambool-based National Road Series outfit, will start its inaugural season with the 108th edition of famous race on February 3.
The team comprises nine talented cyclists - Jack Aitken, James Clay, Tim Cutler, Riley Helmore, Kobe Henderson, Cadel Howie, Tynan Shannon, Bjorn Williams and Eddie Worrall - who all hail from the south-west except for Williams.
Cutler, who won the Dirty Warrny gravel race in November 2023, will miss the race due to a broken collarbone.
Wilson, speaking at the launch of the Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Festival, said it was "fantastic" to have a south-west team competing.
"At this moment in time we're very fortunate, we've got some terrific cyclists," he said.
"So we've got Tim Cutler who won the Dirty Warrny in an elite field and he blitzed that field.
"Royal Bikes also headed up by Jack and Jack's the equal of Tim. On any given day it could be Jack who's on the podium for the Melbourne to Warrnambool and then we've got a number of other really strong cyclists on that team such as Cadel Howie and Tynan Shannon and they're locals. They're not imported in these lads, they're local lads.
"Unfortunately Tim Cutler won't be riding because he broke his collarbone at a recent event however Royal Bikes will still be there and it'd be great to see a local team on the podium."
The 'Warrny', the second oldest one-day cycling classic in the world, starts at Avalon Airport and finishes 267 kilometres later along Warrnambool's Raglan Parade.
Wilson said organisers were in talks with "some big names" about contesting the iconic race but was tight-lipped about their identities.
The Lochard Energy Warrnambool Women's Classic, returning for its third year, is scheduled for Sunday February 4 and is 160km long, beginning at Colac.
Warrnambool City Council deputy mayor Vicky Jellie, who was also at the launch, said it was "excellent" to have the women's race return.
"It's wonderful for our women to be able to show their strength in what they do and do well," she said.
"Very important that in this day and age that we have an event for women because we've got some wonderful women cyclists. I'm looking forward to both of the days."
The Port Campbell to Warrnambool Handicap (76km) will also run on February 3.
